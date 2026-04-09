Hisense Expands RGB MiniLED TV Lineup In Australia

Hisense has announced Australian pricing and availability for its 2026 TV lineup, headlined by a broader rollout of its next-generation RGB MiniLED technology across more affordable models.

The new range introduces the UR9 and UR8 series, bringing RGB MiniLED to screens from 55 inches up to 100 inches, with prices starting at $2,299.

The company says the move is aimed at making premium display tech more accessible beyond flagship models.

RGB MiniLED differs from traditional MiniLED by using independently controlled red, green and blue LEDs, delivering improved colour accuracy, contrast and brightness. Hisense claims the panels can achieve up to 100% of the BT.2020 colour gamut and are Pantone validated.

The UR series also targets Australian viewing conditions, with anti-reflection and glare reduction designed for bright living spaces, alongside 180Hz refresh rates for smoother motion.

Audio is another focus, with both UR9 and UR8 models featuring multi-channel sound systems tuned by French audio specialist Devialet. The UR9 includes a 4.1.2 setup, while the UR8 uses a 2.1.2 configuration. Support for Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced and Filmmaker Mode is also included.

At the top end, Hisense confirmed the upcoming UXS RGB MiniLED evo models in 100-inch and 116-inch sizes. These will introduce an additional ‘Sky Blue-Cyan’ LED, designed to improve colour gradation and realism. The 116-inch model is priced at $39,999 and is already listed as available.

The broader 2026 lineup also includes refreshed ULED MiniLED models (U85, U7 and U6 series), extending features like enhanced audio and large-screen options to more price tiers.

The new Hisense range will begin rolling out in Australia from late April, with additional models arriving through to July 2026.