Hisense Rolls Out Xbox-Friendly 4K Laser Cinema

Hisense’s Laser Cinema PX3-PRO – which is being described as the world’s first “Designed for Xbox ultra short throw projector” – is being rolled out.

The PX3-PRO has an adjustable 80-150-inch 4K display, is certified for Dolby Vision and is IMAX enhanced.

With a refresh rate of up to 240Hz Hisense says it delivers a “faster, smoother gaming experience perfect for quick ‘shoot-them-up’ thrills and other fast-paced action games”.

You can split the vision into two parallel screens for twin gaming.

“The processing response times of under six microseconds are enhanced by MEMC technology, ensuring buttery smooth, lag and blur-free fast-action gaming,” the company claims.

“The Auto-Low Latency Model also detects when you’ve fired up your gaming console and automatically optimises projector settings.”

There are built-in 50-watt front-firing Harman Kardon speakers.

The PX3-PRO covers 110% BT.2020 (≈151% DCI-P3) colour gamut, and by utilising the 4K AI upscaler, Hisense says lower-resolution content is enhanced with improved sharpness and detail.

A 3000:1 native contrast means “deeper blacks, brighter whites, and a super-wide contrast range”.

Hisense says eye strain is not an issue, even with long periods of gaming or binge watching, thanks to “zero harmful blue light emissions and reflective imaging technology”.

It is also able to handle 3D content.

The PX3-PRO is retailing for US$3,499 (A$5,213).