Hisense Unveils UX 2026 Flagship TV With RGB Mini LED Technology And 10,000-Nit Brightness

Hisense has revealed a new high-end television for 2026, introducing the UX 2026 as the company’s latest flagship display aimed at premium home theatre setups. The television brings several new display technologies designed to enhance colour reproduction, brightness and motion performance.

A key feature of the UX 2026 is its RGB Mini LED backlighting system. The design uses what Hisense describes as a four-chip colour structure that includes red, green, blue and an additional cyan light source. By adding the extra chip, the system is intended to fill gaps in the colour spectrum and improve colour consistency at different brightness levels. According to the company, the panel can achieve 110 per cent coverage of the BT.2020 colour standard.

The television is equipped with as many as 43,008 local dimming zones and is capable of reaching peak brightness levels of 10,000 nits. These capabilities are designed to produce strong contrast and more detailed highlights when displaying HDR content. Image processing is handled by the Hi-View H7 Pro AI processor, which uses a multi-chip design and 134-bit colour control to refine picture quality. The processor also uses algorithms intended to reduce halo effects around bright objects while maintaining stable brightness and balanced colours.

Hisense has paired the backlight system with a customised Ultra Black Obsidian display panel designed to reduce reflections and improve black depth. Motion clarity is supported by a native 4K refresh rate of 180Hz, which aims to reduce motion blur during fast-moving sports broadcasts or gaming scenes.

Audio performance has also been given attention. The UX 2026 features a sound system tuned by French audio company Devialet, including a counter-balanced bass chamber intended to improve low-frequency performance without increasing the television’s thickness. The set also includes an artificial intelligence feature that can convert standard two-dimensional video into a simulated three-dimensional viewing experience in real time.

The largest version of the television measures 116 inches and is promoted as the world’s biggest RGB Mini LED display of its kind. Despite its size, the television uses a slim chassis with a wall-hugging design suited to high-end home cinema installations.

The UX 2026 will be available in three screen sizes: 85 inches, 100 inches and 116 inches. The 85-inch model is priced at approximately A$7,300, while the 100-inch version is expected to cost around A$11,450. The top-tier 116-inch model is priced at roughly A$25,000.

Pre-orders for the television have already opened in China, with official sales scheduled to begin on 18 April. Hisense has not yet confirmed whether the UX 2026 will be released in other markets.