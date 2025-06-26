Hisense’s New M2 Pro Laser Mini Projector Delivers Cinema-Quality Visuals On The Go

Hisense has launched its most compact laser projector yet, the M2 Pro Laser Mini Projector, promising true 4K visuals in a form factor that’s small enough to move from room to room, or even outdoors.

Billed as the brand’s smallest and lightest 4K laser projector to date, the M2 Pro brings together premium imaging technology and a surprisingly portable design. It’s aimed at users who want a big-screen experience without the bulk of traditional projectors or permanent setups.

Central to the M2 Pro’s performance is Hisense’s AI 4K Clarity Engine, which upscales content, reduces image noise, and enhances HDR, all on the fly. A precision DLP system with over two million micromirrors enables sharp 4K projection at sizes up to 200 inches.

The projector uses Pure Triple Color Laser technology, borrowed from Hisense’s high-end Laser TV range, delivering vivid colours through dedicated red, green, and blue lasers. It also features optical zoom (1.0–1.3 throw ratio), a rarity in mini projectors, allowing users to adjust image size without losing sharpness.

Setup is streamlined with auto focus, auto keystone correction, and wall-colour adaptation, which adjusts the image for coloured surfaces, making it easier to project onto any wall without fuss.

Audio is handled by Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, while onboard VIDAA OS provides access to Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and more via an included voice remote.

The Hisense M2 Pro is priced at A$2,495 in Australia and is available now via retailers including JB Hi-Fi.

