Hitachi Debuts Smart Laundry Range With Auto-Dosing and WiFi Control

Hitachi Home Appliances has launched its Intelligent Series Laundry Range, featuring smart washing machines and heat pump dryers designed to deliver automated fabric care through advanced sensor technology and connectivity features.

The range, available exclusively at Bing Lee stores, comprises front-loading washing machines in 9kg and 12kg capacities, plus a 9kg heat pump dryer, all incorporating WiFi connectivity through Hitachi’s HomeWhiz app for remote monitoring and control.

The washing machines feature an Auto Dosing System that delivers precise detergent and softener amounts from large-capacity tanks, capable of handling up to 20 loads on a single fill.

Dirt and Rinse Sensors detect soil levels and water clarity in real-time, automatically adjusting wash time, detergent quantity, and rinse cycles.

Key programs include a Hygiene cycle with steam action certified by Allergy UK to reduce allergens, bacteria, and fungi, plus a Refreshing Steam program for lightly worn garments that reduces ironing requirements.

The Rapid 14 program cleans lightly soiled items in 14 minutes or completes full loads in 28 minutes.

The machines incorporate efficient inverter motors providing 25% higher efficiency than standard motors, along with 4.5-star energy and water ratings.

Additional features include tub cleaning function, interior drum lighting, and Aquastop safety systems.

Available models include the BD-90XKVEADM (9kg capacity, 1600rpm) and BD-120XKVEADM (12kg capacity, 1400rpm), both offering 14 wash programs.

The TD-90XKVEUVM 9kg Heat Pump Dryer features intelligent sensor drying with real-time heat and humidity adjustments for fabric-safe operation, earning a 9-star energy rating.

The unit operates at 61dBA, positioning it among the quietest in its category.

Specialised programs include UV Hygiene and UV Refresh cycles that eliminate up to 99.99% of bacteria, plus a wool program for delicate garments.

The dryer incorporates a double-layer filter design to reduce maintenance requirements and features a reversible door configuration with interior LED lighting.

The Intelligent Series represents Hitachi’s response to growing demand for connected, efficient home appliances that prioritise fabric care.

The exclusive partnership with Bing Lee provides consumers with access to hands-on experience with the technology before purchase.

All models feature WiFi connectivity, enabling remote operation, program downloads, and status monitoring through the HomeWhiz mobile application, allowing users to control their laundry cycles from any location.

