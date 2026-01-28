HMD Global Enters Smartwatch Market Alongside New Earbuds

Struggling in the smartphone market, HMD Global has moved to shore up sales with the launch of two new smartwatches: the Watch X1 and Watch P, alongside a new line of Dub series true wireless earbuds.

The new devices mark HMD’s cautious entry into wearables, focusing on fitness tracking and long battery life rather than premium smartwatch features.

The Watch X1 (pictured below) sits at the top of the range. It features a 1.43‑inch circular AMOLED display with a sharp 466 × 466 resolution and 600 nits peak brightness.

The device is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and promises up to five days of battery life. Fitness features include heart rate and SpO₂ monitoring, sleep tracking and support for over 700 sports modes. It also offers basic health reminders, such as notifications to move or hydrate.

The more budget-friendly Watch P1 (pictured below) comes with a larger 1.83‑inch rectangular LCD display, albeit with a lower 284 × 240 resolution and 550 nits brightness.

Its IP67 rating protects against dust and splashes but it is not suitable for swimming. Battery life reaches four days, while it still tracks 700+ sports modes and sleep patterns.

Both watches run a proprietary operating system and pair with the HMD Watch app on Android and iOS. They support Bluetooth calling, notifications, music controls and customisable watch faces.

However, neither model includes GPS or NFC, meaning outdoor activity tracking and contactless payments require a connected smartphone.

Alongside the smartwatches, HMD also unveiled six new Dub series true wireless earbuds, including the flagship Dub X50 Pro. They follow last year’s launch of the HMD Amped Buds.

The buds offer active noise cancellation, long battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and multiple microphones for calls.

HMD says the range is designed for “dynamic routines from workouts to work calls.”

The company has yet to announce pricing or an Australian release date, though the watches are already available in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines and are expected to roll out to India soon.