HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia

Latest News by Chris Griffith Share
X

HMD has launched its OffGrid search and rescue satellite service in Australia to aid people lost in remoter Australian areas.

The technology comprises a small device that links to a phone and allows two-way texting to satellite when you are out of cellular range.

“With more than 15 million camping and caravan trips being taken by Australians in 2023 and approximately 130 bushwalkers getting lost and requiring rescue each year, Australians love the great outdoors and getting off the beaten track,” HMD says in a statement.

The service is not only in time for late summer campers, it comes as many Australians start planning their ski trips for the coming winter.

“OffGrid represents further diversity of the Human Mobile Devices (HMD) range, which has already separated itself from other smartphone brands in Australia, given its affordability and focus on digital detox, repairability, and great camera and design,” the Finnish company explains.

%name HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
HMD OffGrid

HMD’s entry into non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

The HMD OffGrid device is available through Amazon for $329. It uses the L Band satellite radio spectrum which the company says lets Android and iOS users connect direct directly to satellites in challenging environments.

It comes with Overwatch x Rescue, FocusPoint’s premium SOS service with 24/7 multi-lingual emergency response coordination, and fully funded assistance for customers.

The device offers 24/7 emergency response, three-day battery life and MIL-STD-810H military grade durability, the company says. It weighs 60grams and fits in the palm of your hand.

It performs live location tracking of up to five recipients who can message two ways using the OffGrid app.  There’s a ‘check in’ feature which lets users send a pre-configured message to friends and family with the click of a dedicated button.

728 x 90 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
VALENTINES 2025 Banner 728x90px HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
WEB BANNERS5 scaled HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
728x90 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
Litheaudio 728x90 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
denon perl white 728x90 1 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
Westan 728x90px HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
hitachi banner 728x90 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
728x90 we see oled CN HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
728x90 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
JBL TourPro3 728x90 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
Haier 728x90 1 HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia
Previous Post

Urgent Upgrade Of Netgear Routers Recommended

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: Samsung Book S, Despite Being Only 0.96Kilo Its No lightweight
LG V30+ To Land In Oz Early November
CES 2019: Samsung Slyly Unveil 5G Prototype