HMD Responds To Nokia Smartphone Exit Claims

Following our story yesterday about smartphone brand HMD and the disappearance of Nokia devices from retailers and HMD web sites the European smartphone Company has responded with a global statement as opposed to a local management statement.

Despite multiple stories worldwide and websites devoid of Nokia products HMD has responded claiming, “We don’t comment on speculation about future plans. However, you will continue to see Nokia phones, as part of our multi-brand strategy. Our focus remains on delivering quality and innovation with every experience.”

What they have not addressed is for how long and whether HMD will be selling Nokia products in 2025.

They added “You’ll continue to see Nokia phones as part of our journey forward. HMD’s multi-brand approach includes our HMD Originals range, Nokia phones, and exciting new collaborations. This year’s product line-up at HMD marks a fresh era of design that blends style with affordability. We’re addressing key issues like e-waste and digital overload while creating phones that are stylish, affordable, and built for everyday use—phones that truly meet the needs of our customers”.%name HMD Responds To Nokia Smartphone Exit Claims

The comment ‘This year’s product line-up at HMD’ appears to be a Company focussing on their own brand HMD as opposed to the Nokia brand that is licensed.

At no stage has HMD addressed the issue of the Nokia licence or whether the brand will have the licence to manufacture Nokia devices after 2025.

Right now, the business has Nokia stock and are keen to move the stock.

