HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK

Nokia smartphones could soon disappear from the Australian market according to sources, after European phone manufacturer HMD who has a licence to manufacture Nokia branded smartphone started to remove them from sale in key European markets and in the UK.

The Company who developed and started selling their own branded HMD devices in Australia had a licence to manufacture NOKIA branded devices but speculation is that this licence will come to an end in December 2025 which is why the business has rolled out their own branded devices.

Currently HMD is continuing to offer Nokia-branded smartphones, and feature phones in Australia with Nokia devices outselling HMD devices locally according to GFK.

A visit to HMD.com reveals that all reference to Nokia has been removed.

Nokia devices are still present in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

HMD’s support page claims that Nokia smart and feature phones will continue to receive software support.

Last week HMD Global, quietly removed Nokia devices from its websites across Germany, and Austria, with other European sites tipped to follow other markets with the removal of all reference to a Nokia device.

The move raises questions about the future of HMD branded devices in Australia with retailers reporting “lacklustre” demand for the HMD product that is now having to compete with new products from Motorola and Samsung with their new Samsung Galaxy S24FE.

ChannelNews has asked HMD management in Australia for an official comment.