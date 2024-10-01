HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

Nokia smartphones could soon disappear from the Australian market according to sources, after European phone manufacturer HMD who has a licence to manufacture Nokia branded smartphone started to remove them from sale in key European markets and in the UK.

The Company who developed and started selling their own branded HMD devices in Australia had a licence to manufacture NOKIA branded devices but speculation is that this licence will come to an end in December 2025 which is why the business has rolled out their own branded devices.

Currently HMD is continuing to offer Nokia-branded smartphones, and feature phones in Australia with Nokia devices outselling HMD devices locally according to GFK.nokia 22 pull apart HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK

A visit to HMD.com reveals that all reference to Nokia has been removed.

Nokia devices are still present in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.

HMD’s support page claims that Nokia smart and feature phones will continue to receive software support.

Last week HMD Global, quietly removed Nokia devices from its websites across Germany, and Austria, with other European sites tipped to follow other markets with the removal of all reference to a Nokia device.nokia 42 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK

The move raises questions about the future of HMD branded devices in Australia with retailers reporting “lacklustre” demand for the HMD product that is now having to compete with new products from Motorola and Samsung with their new Samsung Galaxy S24FE.

ChannelNews has asked HMD management in Australia for an official comment.

728x90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
728x90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
Whatmough 728x90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
728X90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
Martin Logan 728 x 90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
hitachi banner 728x90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
QUEEN 728x90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
Middleton 728x90px Product HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
Leaderboard 728x90 1 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
728x90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
Haier 728x90 1 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
728x90 Iconic HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
Litheaudio 728x90 HMD Starts Pulling The Plug On Nokia Devices OZ Tipped To Follow Europe & UK
Previous Post

REVIEW: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Has A Place In The Premium Smartphone Market

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Motorola’s Iconic RAZR Phone Likely To Make A Comeback
Apple TV Owners Left Like "A Shag On A Rock" When It Comes To 4K
JB Hi-Fi Awarded Best CE Retailer For Most Satisfied Customers