HMD The Phones For Humans, Launches New Era Devices

European Company HMD or as they like to be called the Human Mobile Device Company, is facing a challenging time, on one hand they are still pushing Nokia retro devices while taking a big punt on a new range of low cost devices that will compete head on with Motorola and the struggling Chinese brand Oppo.

At a major launch event last night in Sydney Brenden Folitarik, GM for Australia and Oceania claimed that their future is all about their brand and “delivering for humans” devices that are a tad different.

“We are on the move he claims, what we are delivering is a new house of brands strategy.”

He claims the business is “crystal clear on who they are and what they stand for” before outlining how the Company pans to go after younger Australians with bright coloured devices, repairable devices claiming research does show that most young people do break or crack a display and that HMD now has a self-repair kit that allows for a device to be repaired.

He added “We are here to deliver something new, exciting, and different to Australian consumers and to the industry as a whole. Our inaugural Pulse range epitomises what HMD will stand for in the market, reinforcing that Australians no longer need to decide between design or value, features, or fashion. As Human Mobile Devices our focus will always be what is best for Australians, balancing the very best in design, technology and value.”

Among the devices shown at last nights event were phones for people who want to go back into the era that made the brand famous.

Today consumers will be able to buy the 25 year old iconic Nokia 3210 with its retro 1999 design for just $129 Back in 1999 it was selling in Australia for

It is available in Scuba Blue, Grunge Black and Y2K Gold.

Priced at $129 HMD is also introducing the Nokia 215, 225 and 235.

All of these devices only deliver a 4G signal and operate on the 4G network.

As for being sturdy and robust, the reputation of Nokia mobile phones was, seriously tested when the remains of a 1999 model of the 3210 was found washed up on a Gold Coast beach.

The Nokia 3210 was discovered two years ago covered in barnacles but still in one piece.

The new Nokia 3210 give your an extremely long battery life with the 1450mAh battery promising days of use without having to charge it.

Also, in the new offering from HMD is Also coming is a new Pulse Range consisting of the HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Pulse+ and HMD Pulse.

Starting at just $229 with all three models are under $300.

Each device in the new HMD Pulse range is built to be repairable, HMD calls it ‘Gen 1 repairability’, empowering owners to replace a damaged display, bent charging port, or a depleted battery, without an engineering degree. Users can simply pick up a self-repair kit in partnership with iFixit.

The HMD Pulse Pro will retail for $299.

This device is being described as the selfie-lover’s new best friend because of its 50MP Selfie Camera.

You can also give your phone the two-finger salute to kick-start all new Selfie Gesture Navigation, capturing core memories with just a wave of the hand, or go hands-free with a finger-heart, thumbs up or two-handed heart sign.

HMD Pulse Pro’s AI Super Portrait mode renders even the darkest selfie as clear as day the Company claims.

All three Android 14 Pulse phones have similar specs based around a a Unisoc T606 processor, also on board is 56-inch 720p+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB of expandable storage, IP52 splash-resistance, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The $299 Pulse Pro has 6GB of RAM, a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 50MP selfie camera.

The standard Pulse has 4GB of RAM, a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The $259 Pulse Plus has 4GB of RAM, a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

Owners get years of operating system updates and three years of security updates.

Pricing And Availability

The HMD Pulse Pro has an RRP of $299 and is available now from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, and Big W.

The HMD Pulse+ has an RRP of $259 and is available now from JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks and at a later date from Big W, Telstra, and Vodafone.

The HMD Pulse has an RRP of $229 and is available now from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, and Big W.