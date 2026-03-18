House Of Marley Launches Outdoor Speaker With Built-In Bottle Opener

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House of Marley has introduced a new portable Bluetooth speaker designed for both everyday use and outdoor settings, adding a functional twist with a built-in bottle opener.

The Get Together Go is positioned as a durable, long-lasting speaker that can handle extended listening sessions away from home. It offers up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge, making it suitable for day trips, gatherings or outdoor activities. Recharging takes around four hours using the included USB-C cable.

The speaker delivers 30 watts of output and is designed to provide a balanced sound across a wide frequency range. Users can choose between three sound profiles, including a standard Marley tuning, a bass-enhanced mode and an outdoor setting tailored for open spaces.

Durability is a key focus. The Get Together Go carries an IP67 rating, meaning it is protected against dust and can withstand exposure to water, including rain or splashes. This makes it suitable for use in a variety of environments without requiring extra care.

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The design also reflects the brand’s emphasis on sustainability. Materials include bamboo and recycled silicone, which contribute to a more environmentally conscious build while maintaining a premium look and feel.

Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 6.0 with SBC support, and the speaker can pair with additional units using Auracast for a wider audio setup. A removable front grille allows for easier cleaning after outdoor use.

Weighing around 1.35 kilograms, the speaker is portable without being ultra-light. Its compact dimensions make it easy to carry for travel or social events.

A built-in bottle opener is integrated into the design, adding a practical feature aimed at social use and outdoor gatherings.

The House of Marley Get Together Go is available at the company’s official website in Cream and Signature Black, priced at approximately A$290. It’s not yet available in Australia.

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