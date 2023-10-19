House of Marley Makes Affordable New Eco Buds

House of Marley are known for prioritising sustainable designs, and for the first time, the company has released the new Little Bird wireless earbuds, retailing for under $100 USD. Australian pricing is still to be announced.

These buds have become the most affordable, eco-friendly products HoM have released, and will be available in two colours, beginning November 7th at major retailers. It’s unclear if this date is the same for Australia.

The Little Bird earbuds use materials that are better for the planet, such as bamboo, mica composites, recycled plastics, and Regrind, which is HoM’s blend of natural wood fiber.

However, they appear to be a basic set of wireless buds, with no ANC, transparency mode, wireless charging, hi-res audio, or Bluetooth Multipoint. Most of what they do is take calls, and play music.

The battery life is claimed to be six hours (24 with the case), and there is a fast charge feature which provides an extra two hours after 15 minutes of charging.

The Little Bird buds support Bluetooth 5.3, and there are separate modes for gaming and movie watching.

The touch controls can be used for playback, phone calls, and volume levels, but there is no HoM companion app, and no way to customise the controls or perform firmware updates.