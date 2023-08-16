House of Marley’s New Turntable Has Bluetooth Connectivity

House of Marley have unveiled its brand new Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth turntable, which is equipped with an Audio Technica MM Phono Cartridge, Bluetooth connectivity, and a switchable phono pre-amplifier.

This turntable was created in honour of Bob Marley’s legacy of love for music and the planet, with an amazing music listening experience surrounding sustainability,

Along with vinyl record playback, this turntable also features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and allows wireless connection to any Bluetooth speaker. It also has a switchable phono preamp output for added flexibility, which can physically connect to any amplifier/audio system with a dedicated phono input or standard RCA line inputs.

Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley said, “Vinyl is the most genuine way to listen to your favorite music – there’s no skipping tracks, so you’re listening to the album exactly as the artist intended you to…That’s everything for a musician. Immersing yourself deep in the roots of an album with House of Marley’s new Stir it Up Lux turntable is an unforgettable experience.”

See the Key Features below:

45 and 33 RPM speeds

Solid, sustainably crafted bamboo plinth

Infinitely recyclable glass platter

Double-sided Cork slipmat, with zoetrope side (zoetrope works best at 33RPM and 11 Hz or 11 FPS)

Belt drive with Auto start/stop

Built-in, switchable pre-amp; 3.5mm AUX out and RCA (phono/line) out

Replaceable Audio-Technica elliptical stylus (AT-95E) and adjustable counterweight

See the Turntable Specifications below:

Model Number: EM-JT010

EM-JT010 Drive Method: Belt

Belt Motor: DC Servo Controlled

DC Servo Controlled Platter: 8mm Glass with Double-sided Cork Slipmat

8mm Glass with Double-sided Cork Slipmat Nominal Speeds: 33.33 / 45 RPM

33.33 / 45 RPM Wow and Flutter: <.03 %

<.03 % Signal/Noise Ratio (SNR): 50 dB

50 dB Output Level (Preamp Off): 5mv @1 kHz, -10dB

5mv @1 kHz, -10dB Output Level (Preamp On-Line Output): 250mv @1 kHz, -10dB

250mv @1 kHz, -10dB Weight: 10 lbs/4.5 kg

10 lbs/4.5 kg Dimensions: 16.5 x 13.7 x 4.13 in (42 x 34.8 x 10.5 cm)

16.5 x 13.7 x 4.13 in (42 x 34.8 x 10.5 cm) Power Adapter: Universal 100-240 VAC/50-60Hz

See the Cartridge Specifications below:

Cartridge Type: Moving Magnet (½-inch mount)

Moving Magnet (½-inch mount) Cartridge Model: AT-95E

AT-95E Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz.

20 Hz – 20 kHz. Channel Separation: >20 dB at 1 kHz.

>20 dB at 1 kHz. Tracking Force: 1.5 – 2.5 g (2 g recommended)

1.5 – 2.5 g (2 g recommended) Stylus: 0.4 x 0.7 mm elliptical diamond.

0.4 x 0.7 mm elliptical diamond. Cantilever: Alloy tube.

Alloy tube. Mount: Half-inch.

Half-inch. Replacement Stylus: ATN95E.

See the Included Accessories below:

Double Sided Cork slipmat

Main power adapter with UK, AU, US, and EU plugs

RCA to Aux cable

Stylus pressure gauge

Quick start guide

This turntable was created with sustainability in mind, crafted using bamboo, aluminium, glass, and cork.

As stated previously, the Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth Turntable is also about sustainability. Carefully crafted using bamboo, aluminum, glass, and cork, this music must-have harnesses the power of mindfully-sourced materials while delivering a sleek and compact design.

The anti-slip reversible mat has a cork natural aesthetic on one side, and a special Zoetrope design on the other side which adds a pop of color and an unexpected animation.

Priced at $429.00 AUD (Amazon) and $449.95 AUD (House of Marley), this turntable can also be purchased from other select retailers.