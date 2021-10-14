How To Update Your Vaccine Status App

With NSW edging ever closer to the second stage of post-lockdown reopening, tech is being rolled out through the Service NSW app to make it easier for people to enter venues.

Previously, entering a venue meant scanning in with a QR code and then finding your vaccine certificate in your phone wallet to show staff, all while planning your chicken parmigiana and trying to keep the kids in check.

Now you can add your digital vaccination certificate to the Service NSW app, so you can easily show staff you’ve been double-jabbed.

“This is an extra digital service to make life easier for the businesses and customers of NSW as we open back up,” says Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello.

“When someone visits a venue, they’ll be able to show their green check-in tick and vaccination status simultaneously, saving staff and customers time.”

The set-up process on your phone is easy. Obviously you need to be fully vaccinated, and you need the latest version of the Service NSW app, and the Express Plus Medicare app.

Your vax certificate should appear in your Medicare app within 10 days of your second jab.

Once it’s there, press the “add to check-in app” option and choose Service NSW. Then bingo, grab the kids and get out of the house easily.