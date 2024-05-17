How Tough Are Apple’s New iPad Pros?

First, Apple’s new iPad Pros, the thinnest devices created by the company, suffered a major colour reproduction bug when attempting to display HDR content. Now, the devices have only half-survived the highly regarded bend test.

The 11-inch model (5.3mm thick) and the 13-inch model (5.1mm thick), were put through a bend test by Zack from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel.

The answer was not a simple “it survived” or “it failed,” due to the 13-inch model having a trick up its sleeve.

For this device, Apple included a special part inside, designed to help the stiffness, and while the device does flex when bended in “landscape mode,” it doesn’t break.

However, when bent in “portrait mode,” this special part doesn’t do anything, resulting in the spot inside the USB-C port becoming the weakest part, and the screen cracking near it.

Zack from this YouTube channel suggested for the next generation, Apple could add a new plate inside that sits parallel with the bottom, where the USB port sits.

Apple’s Tandem OLED technology, which was designed to stack two OLED screens on top of each other to increase brightness, had an effect on the display’s resistance to fire.

Even when a direct flame was applied, nothing happened. Usually, OLEDs affected will turn white or black forever.

So, these devices neither failed or survived the bend test, but this isn’t the only issue the devices have faced.

Some devices were experiencing a colour reproduction bug when attempting to display HDR content.

Apple acknowledged this issue to iMore, reporting the company was working on a fix that would arrive on the upcoming version of iPadOS.

The issue appears on both the 11-inch and the 13-inch iPad Pro, revealing blown-out blue colours with patches of white streaks.

According to iMore, the issue is visible “under very specific circumstances,” and can’t be seen on other OLED devices, such as the iPhone 15 Pro.

There has been no explanation as to why this issue is occurring, however, it appears to be an issue with the image-processing engine.

Apple’s new iPad Pro models are available now from the official Apple website, starting at A$1,699, and have a headline feature – rich, colourful OLED displays.

According to WCCFTech, the benefits of Apple’s Tandem OLED technology include higher brightness and richer colours. However, it was claimed that this technology results in worse battery life when compared with the M1 miniLED version.

A series of tests performed by YouTuber Dave2D revealed that a 12.9-inch M1 miniLED iPad Pro lasted 9 hours, 33 minutes, while the M4 11-inch iPad Pro lasted 9 hours, 29 minutes, and the M4 13-inch iPad Pro lasted 9 hours, 11 minutes.