HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

A little over a year ago HP launched its 3-in-1 Spectre Foldable PC, which could operate as a laptop, tablet and desktop.

It was a lavish piece of kit that HP said “is expected to be available in limited quantities”.

The starting price was a mind-focusing US$4,999 ($A7,720), which meant it was only ever going to be used by a premium slice of the market.

 

HP Spectre HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
HP Spectre Fold.

 

HP has reportedly retired the Spectre brand and – according to a patent granted to the company – it is working on a new type of foldable laptop.

According to diagrams, the contraption would have a screen that is wider than the keyboard pad. When the screen – with its hinge and spring mechanisms – is closed down, the excess width of screen on each side would fold around the keyboard pad part of the laptop.

“With the flat panel display having been used for several decades, there have been many desired changes in display technology,” the HP patent states.

“Flexible flat panel display technology, through the development of rollable displays, have allowed for the development of a lighter, thinner product that is easier to carry and store. While computer monitors utilize a bigger desk space because of their bigger footprint, their portable alternatives keep things small, minimalist, and mobile.”

HP Patent 2 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
HP Foldable laptop patent diagram 2024. In 411 and 241 (above) the screen wraps around the laptop.

The patent notes that larger screens are better for work tasks, multimedia and gaming, but that “bigger display means the device carrying it is heavier and bulkier. Additionally, a larger display on a notebook computer also results in an increase in power consumption relative to smaller displays”.

“Tablet computing devices may be suitable for recreational reading and light internet use, whereas a clamshell notebook may be suitable for writing documents … Many users desire portable computing devices that may be operable for both recreational and work/school use.” 

“It may be desirable”, the patent states, “for a portable computing device to have a flexible display that is capable of compact storage, thus providing a large display for complex computing tasks while retaining the ease of use and portability of a smaller form factor computing device”.

Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
728x90 yoga pro 7i HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
Haier 728x90 1 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
QUEEN 728x90 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
Whatmough 728x90 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px scaled HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
WEB BANNERS5 scaled HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
Leaderboard 728x90 1 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
728x90 we see oled CN HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
728x90 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
hitachi banner 728x90 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
Litheaudio 728x90 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
728X90 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
728x90 HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop
Previous Post

BREAKING NEWS: Sonos Losses Widen, Revenues Slump In Q4 OZ Sales Down

Xbox Wants Piece Of Handheld Console Pie, But Is Taking Its Time

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

House of Marley Launch Sleek Over Ear Headphones
Facebook's AI Assistant Can Help Pick Movies
Monitors, Joystick And USB-C Dock In Lenovo Legion Launch 