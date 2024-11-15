HP Patents Screen That Folds Around Laptop

A little over a year ago HP launched its 3-in-1 Spectre Foldable PC, which could operate as a laptop, tablet and desktop.

It was a lavish piece of kit that HP said “is expected to be available in limited quantities”.

The starting price was a mind-focusing US$4,999 ($A7,720), which meant it was only ever going to be used by a premium slice of the market.

HP has reportedly retired the Spectre brand and – according to a patent granted to the company – it is working on a new type of foldable laptop.

According to diagrams, the contraption would have a screen that is wider than the keyboard pad. When the screen – with its hinge and spring mechanisms – is closed down, the excess width of screen on each side would fold around the keyboard pad part of the laptop.

“With the flat panel display having been used for several decades, there have been many desired changes in display technology,” the HP patent states.

“Flexible flat panel display technology, through the development of rollable displays, have allowed for the development of a lighter, thinner product that is easier to carry and store. While computer monitors utilize a bigger desk space because of their bigger footprint, their portable alternatives keep things small, minimalist, and mobile.”

The patent notes that larger screens are better for work tasks, multimedia and gaming, but that “bigger display means the device carrying it is heavier and bulkier. Additionally, a larger display on a notebook computer also results in an increase in power consumption relative to smaller displays”.

“Tablet computing devices may be suitable for recreational reading and light internet use, whereas a clamshell notebook may be suitable for writing documents … Many users desire portable computing devices that may be operable for both recreational and work/school use.”

“It may be desirable”, the patent states, “for a portable computing device to have a flexible display that is capable of compact storage, thus providing a large display for complex computing tasks while retaining the ease of use and portability of a smaller form factor computing device”.