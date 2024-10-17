HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

HP who are a major supplier to JB Hi Fi and Harvey Norman have moved to minimise their exposure to the conflict between China and Taiwan with the US business scaling back their procurement management based in Taiwan, the move came as Chinese military operations circled the Island that China is claiming as their own.

The business who battles with Lenovo for the global #1 PC slot, transferred responsibility for procurement decisions to Singapore with recently hired U.S.-based executive Jonathan Jennings, now making key procurement decisions.

Taiwan has long been the core manufacturer of PC and components for PC’s.Screenshot 2024 02 28 104102 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks

Jennings will be responsible for price negotiations and procurement for many key semiconductors and electronic components as well as sourcing for major contract electronics manufacturers.

According to Nikki Asia, HP in October cut a couple dozen positions in Taiwan.

Taipei City’s Labor Department, which oversees HP’s Taipei-registered branch, on Tuesday said HP has around 1,000 employees in Taiwan, and the department was aware of the American company’s job cuts.

The company has previously said it plans to cut its global workforce by up to 12%, or 6,000 employees, in 2025 amid a corporate “transformation.”

Some of those job cuts are being made in Australia.

HP began accelerating its shift, first reported by Nikkei Asia, last year. The company, which is follow Dell in shifting away from Asia’s biggest economy, aims to have up to 70% of its total PC production outside of China and is setting up an alternative design hub in Singapore.

HP reported $13.5 billion in revenue for its third quarter, through July, up 2.4% from the year-earlier period. It is the world’s second-largest PC maker after China’s Lenovo, shipping around 52 million PCs a year.

iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Middleton 728x90px Product HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
QUEEN 728x90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
728x90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
hitachi banner 728x90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Haier 728x90 1 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
728x90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Leaderboard 728x90 1 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
728x90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Litheaudio 728x90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Whatmough 728x90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
728x90 Iconic HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Martin Logan 728 x 90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
728X90 HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Previous Post

REVIEW: Dell XPS 16 For Those Who Want Premium Portability & A Big Screen

NRGVault Unveils New Range Of Rugged Powerbanks

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Deal Done, TCL Now Set To Use Former LG Asset, To Strip Display Market Share
Roksan Caspian Is Real Hi-Fi
Leaks Provide Glimpse Of Galaxy S8 Active