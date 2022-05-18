HP Unveil Rival To Apple Studio Display

HP’s soon to be released Z24m monitor seems to borrow it’s DNA from Apple’s recently released Studio Display. Fitted with a webcam that tracks your movement, its aimed at those in creative professions.

The HP Z24m makes use of a 1440p (2560 x 1440) 23.8-inch IPS display, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 5ms response and HDR support.

The webcam in HP’s Z24m pops out of the top of the display, making it easy to hide despite the fact that it cannot be removed. In a similar way to Apple’s Centre Stage on the Studio Display, the camera focuses on you even with people in the background. The Auto Lock & Awake feature makes use of a built-in sensor

It also seeks to make video conferencing convenient with dual noise-cancelling microphones and speakers, meaning you won’t need headphones or a microphone.

Apple’s Studio Display, as has been made very apparent, was rather underwhelming on release, with reports of image quality issues and lack of value for money, with a $2,499 price tag. As a result, HP’s Z24m may be the perfect competitor, and is likely to be a whole lot cheaper. It is due for release in July, while their Z24q monitor with the same specs besides video conferencing features, is due for release later this month.