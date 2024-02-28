HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs

HP’s 14-inch Envy x360 convertible laptops are set to be upgraded with the latest Intel and AMD processors.

While the AMD processor has higher TDP models like the Ryzen 5 8640HS and Ryzen 7 8840HS, the Intel options include only the Core Ultra 5 125U and Core Ultra 7 155U. However, the Intel platform is the only one to feature a Thunderbolt 4 port.

AMD includes the Radeon 700M integrated graphics processo rto deliver better graphics performance than models with Intel’s Meteor Lake chips.

Both models have a 14-inch touchscreen display which supports up to 2880 x 1800 pixels OLED panel for Intel and 1920 x 1200 IPS pixels for AMD, focusing on battery life.

Both versions feature 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (one with charge), HDMI 2.1 video out and audio jack, and the Intel variants include one additional USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 alongside the Thunderbolt 4 port, while AMD gets two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2.

There is a choice of two configurations with up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM and 2TB of storage, complemented by a 5MP IR webcam.

Both the Intel and AMD versions provide options for Wi-Fi 7 + BT 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.3. Equipped with a 59 Wh battery and supporting 65W USB-C charging, the laptops weigh in at 3.1 lbs (1.4 kg) with a slim 0.7-inch (1.7 cm) profile.

Starting prices for the Intel model is $960 and $950 for the AMD model.

Both versions are scheduled for March 2024.