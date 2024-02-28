HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs

Latest News by Staff Writer Share
X

HP’s 14-inch Envy x360 convertible laptops are set to be upgraded with the latest Intel and AMD processors.

While the AMD processor has higher TDP models like the Ryzen 5 8640HS and Ryzen 7 8840HS, the Intel options include only the Core Ultra 5 125U and Core Ultra 7 155U. However, the Intel platform is the only one to feature a Thunderbolt 4 port.

AMD includes the Radeon 700M integrated graphics processo rto deliver better graphics performance than models with Intel’s Meteor Lake chips.

Screenshot 2024 02 28 104102 HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs

Both models have a 14-inch touchscreen display which supports up to 2880 x 1800 pixels OLED panel for Intel and 1920 x 1200 IPS pixels for AMD, focusing on battery life.

Both versions feature 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (one with charge), HDMI 2.1 video out and audio jack, and the Intel variants include one additional USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 alongside the Thunderbolt 4 port, while AMD gets two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2.

There is a choice of two configurations with up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM and 2TB of storage, complemented by a 5MP IR webcam.

Both the Intel and AMD versions provide options for Wi-Fi 7 + BT 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.3. Equipped with a 59 Wh battery and supporting 65W USB-C charging, the laptops weigh in at 3.1 lbs (1.4 kg) with a slim 0.7-inch (1.7 cm) profile.

Starting prices for the Intel model  is $960  and $950 for the AMD model.

Both versions are scheduled for March 2024.

728x90 Iconic HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
Martin Logan 728 x 90 HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
Leaderboard 728x90 HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
Middleton 728x90px Product HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
4SQM True X Banner 4 HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
QUEEN 728x90 HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
Whatmough 728x90 HP Unveils Updated Envy x360 With Latest Intel And AMD CPUs
Previous Post

Apple’s HomePod With Screen Won’t Arrive Until 2025

Samsung Confirms Galaxy Ring Battery Life and H2 Launch Date

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

JBL Undercuts JB Hi-Fi With $269 ‘Link View’
ACCC Set To Tackle Major Comms Problem Areas – Especially NBN
REVIEW: ECOVACS Deebot R98 - For The Curious, Not Committed