Huawei Beats Apple and Samsung to ‘Wide Foldable’ Punch with Pura X Max

Huawei has moved ahead of Apple and Samsung in the race to launch a new generation of wide-format foldable smartphones, unveiling its Pura X Max ahead of an official release in China on April 20.

The device adopts a distinctive “passport-style” aspect ratio – wider than most current foldables – a design that has been widely rumoured for upcoming devices from both Apple and Samsung later this year.

Early images released by Huawei show a book-style foldable with a noticeably broader footprint when closed, opening into a tablet-like display aimed at improving video viewing and multitasking. The design appears to blend elements of both flip and book-style foldables, while echoing earlier wide-format devices like Google’s first-generation Pixel Fold.

Huawei has confirmed the Pura X Max will feature a triple rear camera system and configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Full specifications, including chipset and global availability, are expected at launch.

The handset will be offered in multiple colour options including blue, white, black, gold and orange, continuing Huawei’s push toward more design-focused premium devices.

The move puts Huawei ahead of key rivals in a category tipped to become a major battleground in 2026. Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone – potentially dubbed the ‘iPhone Fold’ or ‘Ultra’ – is expected to adopt a similar wide format, while Samsung is reportedly preparing a broader version of its Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

It’s suggested the wider aspect ratio could address one of the biggest criticisms of current foldables: awkward screen proportions for video and productivity tasks. A wider display offers a more natural viewing experience for landscape content and could make foldables more viable as tablet replacements.

Huawei has already experimented with unconventional foldables, including the earlier Pura X and its tri-fold Mate XT, signalling a strategy focused on form factor innovation despite ongoing restrictions in Western markets.

It remains unclear whether the Pura X Max will launch outside China but its early arrival may set the tone for the next phase of foldable competition.