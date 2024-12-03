Hubbl Hub Price Dropped For New Limited-Time Subscription Deal Offer

In October, Hubbl announced customers could enjoy a combined Kayo Sports and Netflix subscription for just $25 a month for 12 months with the purchase of a new Hubbl Hub.

Now, in a further incentive, Hubbl has dropped the price of its device for those who want to purchase it along with a bundled subscription offering.

As part of the Black Friday deals, the Hubbl Hub is being offered at a 50 per cent discount of $49.5.

There are three main bundled plans that Hubbl is offering until 8 December, 2024.

The first plan involves purchasing the Hubbl Hub for $49.5 and securing a $25 per month deal for 12 months with access to both the Netflix Standard Plan with Ads and Kayo One HD. Netflix’s inclusion allows access to two screens.

The second plan includes the Hubbl Hub at $49.5 along with $36 per month fee for 12 months that would allow customers to access Netflix Standard without ads and Kayon One HD.

The third plan includes the device for $49.5 and a subscription cost of $45 per month for 12 months which would give users access to a Netflix Premium subscription with 4K resolution and Kayo Basic 4K too.

The Hubbl Hub can be purchased via Hubbl’s website as well as retailers such as JB Hi-FI.

At the time that the bundle offering was launched in Australia in October, Hilary Perchard, CEO of Foxtel Retail, Hubbl, and Group Chief Strategy Officer, said, “We’re committed to bringing the best sport and entertainment experience to our customers. We believe this first-of-its-kind bundle will enhance the viewing experience and bring fans closer to the sports and Netflix content they love.”

