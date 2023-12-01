Huge Feature Drop Comes To Android Devices

Google has revealed Android based devices, including Android 14 smartphones, WearOS watches, smart home devices, and Google TV sets, will all receive a massive feature update. This is separate from the Pixel Feature Drops.

There are new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations, allowing users to pair emojis together, and Google Messages is gaining a Voice Moods feature, which adds a unique background to the voice message sent, giving receivers a sense of how the user is feeling.

Google Messages is also gaining new reaction effects, including a full-screen animated emoji giving people a thumbs up.

WearOS devices are also being upgraded, including the ability to turn on and dock smart home appliances, such as vacuums. The user can also control entire groups of lights.

Additionally, there’s a new Home or Away setting, allowing users to set their smart home status from the smartwatch.

New Assistant Routines can now be started from the watch, meaning users can access commuting routines, showing calendars, the weather, and more. Assistant At a Glance is also new, which is a shortcut for watch faces, giving a snapshot of the information.

There’s also a new security feature, enabling users to set custom pins for FIDO2 security keys.

Google said, “Now, you can set a custom PIN on your FIDO2 security keys for websites or apps that request user verification, allowing you to log in without a cumbersome password. If your physical key is lost or stolen, your information won’t be compromised because the use of your credentials will require your custom PIN code.”

AI-based image descriptions are being added on Google TVs for blind and low vision people, and live captions are rolling out to phone calls.

Lastly, Google TV users are gaining access to 10 new free channels, however Google hasn’t explained what channels, or when they are launching.