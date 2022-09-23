Huge Marshall Sound Out Of Tiny ‘Willen’ Speaker

Marshall has launched its most portable speaker to date, a 10cm-square model that can fit in the palm of your hand while pumping out up to 82dB of sound from a two-inch full range driver.

Weighing just 31 grams, with a depth of just 4cm, the Marshall Willen is a class D amplifier with one 2’’ full range driver and two passive radiators.

marshall willen 3 Huge Marshall Sound Out Of Tiny Willen Speaker

It boasts IP67 dust and water resistance ratings, and can play over 15 hours of music on a single charge, with 20 minutes of fast-charging giving three hours of playback.

Like Marshall’s Emberton II, another new portable speaker with a crunchy sound and small size, you can either pair and play through Bluetooth 5.1, or choose between three equaliser presets via the Marshall app.

marshall willen 2 Huge Marshall Sound Out Of Tiny Willen Speaker

You can also pair with other Marshall speakers for Stack Mode, which allows immersive multi-speaker listening.

The Willen is available now in Australia for A$199 RRP.

