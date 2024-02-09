Husqvarna Unveils Two New Robot Lawn Mowers

Husqvarna has revealed two new robotic lawn mower models, neither of which require boundary wires.

The new models are the Automower 410X Nera and Automower 310E Nera. Both support Husqvarna’s EPOS satellite navigation system, which allows the user to create virtual boundaries with their phone.

Not having to set a wire perimeter will reduce the set-up time.

The EPOS (Exact Positioning Operating System) satellite navigation system allows the user to create the boundary within 3cm, using the Automower Connect app to draw the boundary.

The app also allows users to create different zones and areas, including trees, stopping the lawn mower from going where they don’t want it to.

The two new models also feature Husqvarna’s EdgeCut technology, which provides better precision for cuttings edges due to smaller, additional cutting discs.

The Automower 410X Nera is a bit more advanced, and comes with radar technology for recognising objects such as kids or pet toys.

Both the Automower 410X Nera and Automower 310E Nera are able to handle slopes up to 30%, and lawns up to 1000m2.

The cutting heigh is between 20mm and 55mm, and edge cutting is down to 1cm.

The Husqvarna Automower 410X Nera is expected to cost £2399 (approx. A$4,662), and the Automower 310E Nera is tipped to cost £1999 (approx. A$3,884). Australian pricing and availability is still to be confirmed.

