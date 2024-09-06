IFA 2024: AEG Set To Shake Up Premium Appliance Market

Global appliance group Electrolux is set to launch a new range of premium AEG cooking appliances that have been five years in the making and will arrive in Australia next year.

Set to launch locally this time next year, the new AEG Kitchen range is using AI and cutting-edge design, that is not just about the look but the high quality of the materials used in the design and production of the range.

The Company that has already proved that they can design cutting edge premium appliances with their Saphir Matt, induction cook top hob, receiving the highest Red Dot Best of the Best Award recently for it’s innovative scratch-resistant matt glass.

At today’s IFA launch of the new range in Berlin, you could sense the tension among senior executives, who have been working on the project as the new range was finally exposed to a global media audience.

Recently the Electrolux Group picked up five Red Dot design awards this year for outstanding product design with the Company that is undergoing a major SAP implementation in Australia looking to roll out several new products across both their Electrolux and AEG product range.

The new AEG range includes ovens, hobs, hoods, refrigeration and dishwashers with the final mix for the Australian market set to be decided accord to Hass Mahdi sales director in Australia who was at today’s launch.

Among the technology built into the new range is smart AI TasteAssist, a new information-based AI capability that has been developed to help consumers make the most of their oven when trying new recipes.

Electrolux management claim that research reveals that 80% of consumers search online for recipes, and most are unsure how to use their oven effectively to get the best cooking result.

After a consumer has found a recipe using the new AEG TasteAssist app information is sent direct to the oven.

For those tech luddites I am assured that the new range can also be used conventionally.

The Assist feature analyses several key facets including timing, temperature and protein type and automatically selects the optimal cooking settings from a roast chicken to a lasagna that needs to be soft on the inside and harder on the outside.

Key to the range is the introduction of a new CookSmart Touch Display which I was able to play with, the design is excellent and the information flow to the screen was easy to view and access.

The intuitive interface guides users through every step of the cooking process, if you choose to use it.

CookSmart can be used across AEG ovens, hobs, and built-in coffee machines.

A new Assisted Dishes function gives step-by-step guidance on how to cook a complete dish after you have found the recipe you want to cook.

It even gives you information on what accessories you need to prepare a meal.

The new range was described as the brand’s most “important” product range in decades, that also goes further than any of its previous range.

Not only it can help reduce a carbon footprint by up to 30% when being used the introduction of new energy-saving features, such as the AEG 9000 ProAssist with SteamPro, can reduce energy use by up to 17% energy using new PreHeat and Residual Heat functions.

Thomas Gardner, Design Lead Product Line Taste at AEG told the audience “We spent a huge amount of time talking to our consumers about what their ideal cooking experience would be like, their idea of a perfect kitchen space and how it reflects on their sense of style and their skills in the kitchen,”.

“We looked at kitchen trends and at the furniture industry, how technology has become embedded in our lives and the rise of the domestic chef, always looking for the next challenge to level up their cooking. We took everything we learned and turned it into the new AEG Kitchen Range.” he said.