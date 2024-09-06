IFA 2024: Belkin Unveils New Buds, Over-Ears, Chargers And Keyboard Cases

Belkin’s new suite of products in the SoundForm audio category been unveiled, in the lead up to IFA 2024 in Berlin, and we have the lowdown on what’s heading to Australia, when, and how much it will set you back.

The Californian company has also launched new “travel-ready” products across its mobile charging category.

All items are designed at Belkin’s in-house labs, and are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics.

Belkin says every SoundForm product undergoes “150 meticulous quality tests, ensuring perfection before it reaches consumer’s ears”.

The key markers are design, sound quality, comfort, voice-calling performance, enhanced features and value for money.

Belkin’s Signature Sound is integrated throughout the SoundForm range. Developed by its sound engineers, Belkin says it allows the wearer to listen to music “exactly the way the artist intended. Deep bass is balanced, vocals are crystal-clear, and treble is crisp”.

All new SoundForm products feature ENC for voice isolating clear call quality.

So, what’s new?

AUDIO

SoundForm ClearFit

Earbuds aimed at those who play sports, workout and enjoy outdoor activities. Open-ear, secure and IPx5 sweat resistant.

Features

Sound: 14.2mm drivers;

Battery life: 8 hours with an additional 18 hours of battery life in charging case; 10 minutes of charge gets 90 minutes of playtime;

Connection: Bluetooth 5.3 and Multipoint;

Included in package: USB-C fast charging compatible case;

2-year warranty

Price: A$89.95

Availability: Later this month via www.belkin.com/au and retailers in Australia.

SoundForm Isolate

The first over-ear headphone with ANC by Belkin, and it comes “at a reasonable price point”. In addition to ANC, Isolate also has a built-in Relaxation track that plays on a loop “for moments where you need to further tune out external noise”.

Features

Design: Over-ear, foldable and extendable with five mics and intuitive touch controls;

Sound: 40mm drivers;

Battery life: 60 hours of battery life (40 hours with ANC on);

Connection: Bluetooth 5.4 and Multipoint

Included in package: USB-C charging and audio cable; 3.5mm audio cable;

2-year warranty

Price: A$89.95

Availability: Early 2025.

SoundForm Surround

Built for those who need to “chat on the go”. ENC “ensures clear calls with background noise kept to a whisper”.

Features

Design: Over-ear, foldable and extendable with intuitive controls;

Sound: 40mm drivers;

Battery life: 60 hours;

Connection: Bluetooth 5.4 and Multipoint;

Included in package: USB-C charging and audio cable; 3.5mm audio cable

2-year warranty

Price: A$69.95

Availability: SoundForm Surround will be available in early 2025.

MOBILE CHARGING AND CONNECTIVITY

BoostCharge Magnetic Foldable Charger

This folding stand “design is compact and travel ready”.

It delivers 15W of wireless charging to iPhone and other Qi2 enabled devices.

A magnetic connection secures the device to a charging stand and holds it vertically or horizontally for hands-free use.

It is available in two versions: standalone charges phone only, and the 2-in-1 version charges phone and earbuds.

Materials include soft touch phone pad, non-slip base and durable hinge construction.

Price: Standalone A$99.95 and 2-in-1 version A$149.95.

Availability: Standalone version in September; 2-in-1 version in November.

BoostCharge 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charger

It delivers 15W of wireless charging to iPhone or Qi2 enabled devices, 5W to Apple Watch and 5W for earbuds.

Comes with a 36W power supply and USB-C cable.

Price: A$199.95.

Availability: November.

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Travel Pad

Available in 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 versions, use it as a pad or fold up into a stand.

Delivers 15W of wireless charging to iPhone or Qi2 enabled device, 5W to Apple Watch and 5W for earbuds.

The 2-in-1 version comes with 30W power supply and USB-C cable included and the 3-in-1 version comes with 36W power supply and USB-C included.

Price: 2-in-1 version: A$199.95; 3-in-1 version: A$239.95.

Availability: September/October.

POWER BANKS

BoostCharge Power Bank 10K w/ Integrated Cable

A compact 10K power bank with integrated PD PPS to charge a USB-C smartphone, earbuds or tablet.

It provides the option to split the power and charge multiple devices at once.

Price and Availability: TBC.

BoostCharge Pro 3-Port Laptop Power Bank 20K

A 65W power bank with a 20K battery capacity – enough to charge a laptop, MacBook or smartphone “quickly and safely”.

Options for 65W PD via single USB-C connection or split the power across two USB-Cs and a USB-A, to charge three devices simultaneously.

Price: A$159.95

Availability: October.

CABLES

BoostCharge 2-in-1 USB-C and Lightning Cable

Charge existing and future devices with this 2-in-1 cable.

MFi and USB-IF certified and tested to over 30,000 bends and over 10,000 plug-ins, this cable will deliver up to 60W of power to any USB-C or Lightning device.

Exterior braiding is made of 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, certified by the Global Recycled Standard (GRS).

Price: A$39.95

Availability: December

KEYBOARD CASES

Pro Keyboard Case collection

The backlit Bluetooth keyboard pairs to iPad “to offer the ease of use of an external keyboard with the added defence of a protective cover”.

Premium faux leather exterior with a soft, anti-slip interior “protects the screen from scratches”.

Auto wakes/sleeps when opening/closing, and features a large, click-anywhere trackpad.

Battery (460mAh – 600mAh) holds charge independently from the iPad.

Everyday Keyboard Case with Cradle for iPad Air 10.9″ and iPad Pro 11″

Pro Keyboard Case with Magnetic Stand for iPad Air 10.9″ and iPad Pro 11″

Pro Keyboard Case with Magnetic Stand for iPad Pro 12.9″

Pricing and Availability: TBC.