IFA 2024: New Asus ExpertBook P5 Can Translate Conference Calls

Asus is using IFA 2024 to launch a wide range of new products, among them the first Asus Copilot+ PC designed for work.

The ExpertBook P5 (P5405) has up to three times the AI “performance boost” of previous products, Intel says.

That boost has resulted in features such as AI ExpertMeet, which is designed for conference calls.

ExpertMeet includes AI Meeting Minutes, and Intel says it “accurately captures and transcribes meetings, generating detailed summaries and identifying key points from multiple speakers”.

An AI translation feature can provide subtitles across multiple languages in real time, and the watermark addition allows video calls to be personalised with business card information and watermarked for security.

Asus says its ExpertGuardian security feature includes “commercial-grade BIOS, Windows 11 secured-core PC technology and complimentary McAfee+ Premium membership”.

It promises that “personal data remains secure, allowing users to focus on ideas without privacy concerns”.

“Engineered with a commercial-grade and NIST SP 800-155-compliant BIOS, it provides a foundational layer of protection against firmware attacks. Coupled with Windows 11 Secured-core PC technologies, the ExpertBook P5 creates a fortified defense against software vulnerabilities.”

Asus offers five-year support for BIOS and driver updates.

The ExpertBook P5’s aluminum chassis houses a 2.5K 144 Hz display and meets US MIL-STD 810H standard, and the whole thing – powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processor – weighs 1.29kg, Asus says.

Engineered with an enhanced ExpertCool thermal structure, Asus says the ExpertBook P5 “ensures consistent, optimal cooling whether the lid is open or closed, guaranteeing peak performance even during extended usage. It is a productivity powerhouse …”

ExpertBook P5 incorporates recycled materials in its design.