If Samsung has it right, AI is already a key part of our lives despite only 15% of consumers understanding the technology that is dominating IFA 2024 in Berlin, with the South Korean Company using IFA to demonstrate their leadership in the consumer AI market at IFA Berlin 2024.

At today’s press launch Samsung revealed new TVs with faster processors, their new Ring and how it will not only capture data but deliver a multitude of data to a Samsung device. Not yet launched in Australia the Ring was front and center of Samsung’s AI offering.Samsung TV IFA 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Leadership In Consumer AI Market

The Galaxy Ring monitors a user’s sleep pattern, activities, heartbeat and other health indicators around the clock, and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra which ChannelNews is using at the show, enables more accurate and precise monitoring of body signals and workout data.

For Samsung TV customers a new generative wallpaper function is being launched which AI can create premium TV wallpapers while delivering intelligent search capabilities. There is also a new Samsung Music Frame, Premium short throw projectors and new AI enabled monitors. Samsung Projector 3 IFA 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Leadership In Consumer AI Market

Samsung MonitorSamsung Notebook IFA 2024 IFA 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Leadership In Consumer AI MarketThe South Korean Company claimed that 66% of consumers are still trying o come to grips with how they can use AI with Samsung already significantly ahead of several brands in the integration of their AI and Bixby into products including PC’s which are tipped to be launched in Australia, mobile phones and appliances.

Chris Brauer, director of innovation at the Institute of Management Studies at Goldsmiths, University of London, claims that there is “a very strong relationship between frequent AI use and quality of life indicators,” noting that “frequent mobile AI users are about 1.4 times more likely to report a high quality of life compared to those who rarely use it.”Samsung IFA 2024 3 IFA 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Leadership In Consumer AI Market

20240905 115612 IFA 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Leadership In Consumer AI MarketDuring the briefing Samsung revealed several AI technologies that takes advantage of the Companies proprietary Bixby voice command technology including their new Bespoke AI refrigerators and washers.

What was impressive was the Companies new Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 notebook and the 15-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge, with senior executives from Intel and Qualcomm introducing the new rollouts which ChannelNews has been told is going to be shown to Australian retailers in particular JB Hi Fi and Harvey Norman who are both tipping growth sales this year from AI powered notebooks.

SAmsung Appliances IFA 2024: Samsung Demonstrates Leadership In Consumer AI MarketLaunched last year the Company also claimed millions of users are now using their Samsung Food+, which is an AI-upgraded premium version of the company’s health care service program, Samsung Food.

Samsung Food enables a more advanced and comprehensive approach to health management, by using personal information such as body metrics, age and exercise habits.

It provides features including setting intake goals, planning weekly meals, offering personalized recipes, tracking nutritional progress and analyzing trends in the consumption of the five essential nutrients.

