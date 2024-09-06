IFA 2024: Shark Unveils New PowerDetect Vacuum Range

SharkNinja, a key partner of retailers in Australia, has introduced two new vacuums at IFA Berlin 2024.

The company says that its new Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum and Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop feature its most powerful engineering to date.

The wet and dry robot vacuum as well as the cordless upright vacuum both have the PowerDetect technology which detects dirt, edges, floor types, and corners to enhance its cleaning capabilities.

The Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop self-cleans, self-empties and self-refills too.

Its NeverMiss technology detects and reacts to stuck-on stains, different floor types, edges, and even unseen dirt.

Its DirtDetect feature identifies areas where more debris are present and then boosts vacuuming performance. Similarly, its StainDetect targets areas with stains and then automatically boosts mopping performance by taking multiple cleaning passes.

EdgeDetect blasts air to push debris from edges into the robot’s cleaning path. While mopping, it extends the pad up to an inch for edge-to-edge mop cleaning.

Also, its NeverStuck technology allows the robot to lift itself over obstacles. When mopping, it keeps the pad above carpets to prevent transferring wet messes.

Its 3D sensor and 360° LiDAR technology combine so the robot can detect and avoid obstacles and furniture.

The company claims up to a month of hands-free cleaning and maintenance with the NeverTouch Pro Base which automatically empties debris into the 60-day capacity bin, automatically refills its own water tank for up to 30 days, and washes and dries the mopping pad after every clean.

The Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum meanwhile is the company’s most powerful cordless suction to date, with the company claiming up to 70 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning.

The cordless Power Detect boasts a Flexology wand which bends for cleaning under low-lying furniture and can be folded down for compact storage too.

It is capable of automatically boosting power to increase cleaning up to 75 per cent when certain kind of dirt is detected on different surfaces.

Built to automatically charge and empty after every clean, the Auto-empty dock seals away fine dust, debris, allergens and odours.

While vacuums typically leave behind debris on the backward stroke, Shark’s latest cordless vacuum is equipped with DirectionDetect technology to pick up debris in both forward and reverse motions, reducing the time and effort spent cleaning certain areas.

The DuoClean Detect nozzle can work across different floor types, picking up pet and human hair without the risk of hair wrap.

The new robot vacuum and the cordless vacuum are now both available in the US at a price of $749.99 (A$111.39) and $449.99 (A$667.71).

Both are tipped to reach the OZ market soon too, though the exact local pricing and dates from which it will be available here are yet to be confirmed.