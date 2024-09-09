IFA 2024:Senior Electrolux Executive Joins Tempo

Greg Calnon the former head of key accounts at Electrolux was thrown in at the deep end when he was shipped off to IFA in Berlin on his first day after joining Sydney based Tempo.

Calnon seen above right with his new Tempo colleagues is an experience appliance industry executive is set to play a key role at Tempo heading up major accounts and new categories management.

Previously the national business manager for NARTA, business at Electrolux he oversaw several of the Electrolux brands.

At Tempo he brings extensive key account experience and a proven ability to build and maintain strong working partnerships with their accounts which span multiple retailers.

Prior to Electrolux he held roles with LG and Panasonic.