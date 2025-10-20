IFA 2025: Acer & Lenovo To Roll Out New Handhelds

The world’s largest consumer tech show is underway in Berlin, and the big PC players — including Acer and Lenovo — are preparing to roll out major new products.

Acer

Acer, which has been steadily expanding its gaming portfolio, is tipped to showcase the Nitro Blaze 8, a sleek jet-black handheld designed to run a wide library of third-party titles.

The Taiwanese brand is also holding its own press conference at IFA, where it is expected to reveal new business and consumer PCs. This comes after Acer recently refreshed its Swift and Aspire lines with Intel Core Ultra processors and Microsoft’s Copilot+ AI features.

There’s also speculation that Acer will revive some of its more experimental concepts, including a new version of Project DualPlay — a notebook with a detachable game controller.

Acer has already confirmed plans to sell handhelds in three sizes — the Nitro Blaze 11, Blaze 8, and Blaze 7 — but so far, global release details remain vague. IFA 2025 could be where those plans are finalized.

Lenovo

Lenovo, meanwhile, is expected to make waves with another bold concept. Following last year’s “Auto Twist” laptop that rotated on voice command, the company is rumored to reveal a swiveling-screen notebook that flips into portrait mode. Leaked images from tipster Evan Blass also suggest three new Motorola smartphones and two Lenovo tablets are on the agenda.

Among the products to be revealed is the Legion Go 2.

The device was first shown in prototype form at CES 2025 alongside the Legion Go S, but Lenovo has not provided updates since then.

As per the video below the Legion Go 2 features an 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate support. The detachable Legion Truestrike controllers have been redesigned for comfort and flexibility. It also includes six programmable buttons, with two placed on the edge of the right controller and two sets across the rear of both controllers. The video also confirms a fingerprint scanner built into the power button, which was not included in the original Legion Go.

The Chinese PC giant may also debut the Legion Go 2, a follow-up to its handheld gaming PC released earlier this year. Rumored specs include AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, upgraded RAM, and the same detachable, Switch-style controllers. If confirmed, it could claim the title of the most powerful handheld gaming PC on the market — with a price tag to match.

