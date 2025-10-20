IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper

News by David Richards Share
X

As tipped by ChannelNews, Samsung is gearing up to launch its first-ever Micro RGB TV and it’s not shy about size.

The debut model will be a whopping 115 inches, which means you’ll need a living room roughly the size of a small football field, or at least a very understanding partner.

At IFA 2025, Samsung hyped the new screens as “superior to OLED,” boasting sub-100-micrometer LEDs that promise colour accuracy so sharp you might finally spot continuity errors in your favorite shows that even the director missed.

The magic comes from Samsung’s Micro RGB Technology, which is cheaper to manufacture than OLED but, according to Samsung, doesn’t cut a single corner. Instead, it cuts micrometer-sized LEDs — red, green, and blue — arranged in a pattern so precise it probably requires a microscope just to admire the engineering. Think of it as pixel perfection for people who don’t think “4K” is nearly enough letters and numbers.SS RGB TV IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper

“Micro RGB achieves new levels of precision,” said Taeyong Son, EVP at Samsung Electronics, while likely trying very hard not to smirk at OLED executives somewhere across the expo hall. “With this launch, we’re setting the standard in the large-sized, ultra-premium TV market.” Translation: yes, it’s big, it’s shiny, and yes, you want one.

Under the hood, the Micro RGB AI engine works like a caffeinated film editor, analysing every frame in real time and boosting dull scenes so much that even a 90s sitcom could look like an Oscar contender. It’s also smart enough to fix colours when the director “went for a mood” but ended up with something closer to “grey soup.”

On top of that, it delivers 100% BT.2020 colour coverage — which sounds like a postcode but is actually the gold standard for colour accuracy. The Germans at VDE even gave it their official certification, which means you can trust the colours are “wunderbar.”

Style-wise, the TV is a super slim slab of metal, designed to make your furniture look outdated. And with Samsung Vision AI plus a Bixby voice assistant now powered by generative AI, you can argue with your TV about what to watch, and it might actually win.

For the security-conscious, Samsung Knox is on board to protect your data, so at least your new 115-inch wall of glass won’t be gossiping about your late-night binge habits. Add in a 7-year free Tizen OS upgrade program, and this TV is basically future-proof — or at least until Samsung decides 200 inches is the new normal.

Samsung Australia has confirmed the 115-inch Micro RGB TV will join its 2025 line-up in the coming months. Time to measure your walls — and maybe take out a small mortgage for a sofa big enough to sit far enough away.

OP 2 728x90 1 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
728 x 90 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
4Square Media Banner Ads Update at 5 July JSAU05JUL1 Buddy 728x90 1 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
4Square Media Banner Ads Update at 5 July JSAU05JUL1 MR 728x90 1 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
Westan 728x90px IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
Skullcandy 728x90 1 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
728 x 90 px IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
728x90 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
HALLOWEEN SALE DIGI 728x90 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
Marshall 728x90 1 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
GOTHAM 728px x 90px IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
Px8 S2 728x90 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
728x90 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
728x90 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
728x90 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
BEL2535 Audio 4SQ Banners 728x90 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
PAN1792 MW AP 728X50 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
HAR1188 TechMedia FL7A 728x90 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
250527 SAV Channel news June25 Leaderboard 728x90 1 IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper
Previous Post

IFA 2025: JBL Debuts Latest Party Speakers

IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat - Hear Her Roar

Pokémon Go Creators Open Pre-Registers For Harry Potter AR Game

Premium TCL TVs Causing Trouble For Hisense