IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper

As tipped by ChannelNews, Samsung is gearing up to launch its first-ever Micro RGB TV and it’s not shy about size.

The debut model will be a whopping 115 inches, which means you’ll need a living room roughly the size of a small football field, or at least a very understanding partner.

At IFA 2025, Samsung hyped the new screens as “superior to OLED,” boasting sub-100-micrometer LEDs that promise colour accuracy so sharp you might finally spot continuity errors in your favorite shows that even the director missed.

The magic comes from Samsung’s Micro RGB Technology, which is cheaper to manufacture than OLED but, according to Samsung, doesn’t cut a single corner. Instead, it cuts micrometer-sized LEDs — red, green, and blue — arranged in a pattern so precise it probably requires a microscope just to admire the engineering. Think of it as pixel perfection for people who don’t think “4K” is nearly enough letters and numbers.

“Micro RGB achieves new levels of precision,” said Taeyong Son, EVP at Samsung Electronics, while likely trying very hard not to smirk at OLED executives somewhere across the expo hall. “With this launch, we’re setting the standard in the large-sized, ultra-premium TV market.” Translation: yes, it’s big, it’s shiny, and yes, you want one.

Under the hood, the Micro RGB AI engine works like a caffeinated film editor, analysing every frame in real time and boosting dull scenes so much that even a 90s sitcom could look like an Oscar contender. It’s also smart enough to fix colours when the director “went for a mood” but ended up with something closer to “grey soup.”

On top of that, it delivers 100% BT.2020 colour coverage — which sounds like a postcode but is actually the gold standard for colour accuracy. The Germans at VDE even gave it their official certification, which means you can trust the colours are “wunderbar.”

Style-wise, the TV is a super slim slab of metal, designed to make your furniture look outdated. And with Samsung Vision AI plus a Bixby voice assistant now powered by generative AI, you can argue with your TV about what to watch, and it might actually win.

For the security-conscious, Samsung Knox is on board to protect your data, so at least your new 115-inch wall of glass won’t be gossiping about your late-night binge habits. Add in a 7-year free Tizen OS upgrade program, and this TV is basically future-proof — or at least until Samsung decides 200 inches is the new normal.

Samsung Australia has confirmed the 115-inch Micro RGB TV will join its 2025 line-up in the coming months. Time to measure your walls — and maybe take out a small mortgage for a sofa big enough to sit far enough away.