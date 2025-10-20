IFA 2025: Technics Adds Bluetooth To New SL-40CBT Direct Drive Turntable

Japanese audio brand Technics has unveiled the SL-40CBT at IFA Berlin, a direct drive turntable that for the first time includes built-in Bluetooth streaming for wireless playback through speakers or headphones.

The turntable also features a switchable built-in moving magnet phono stage, meaning it can connect directly to powered speakers or amps without a separate preamp, though more serious listeners can bypass it and upgrade later.

At its core, the SL-40CBT retains Technics’ signature iron-coreless direct drive motor for stable and precise playback, the same technology found in its more premium models.

An aluminium S-shaped tonearm arrives factory-fitted with the well-regarded Audio-Technica AT-VM95C cartridge, offering a plug-and-play solution with upgrade potential.

Design is another major shift. Instead of the brand’s traditional die-cast aluminium chassis, the SL-40CBT uses a minimalist MDF wood body available in Terracotta, Light Grey, and Charcoal Black.

The finishes align with Technics’ SC-CX700 wireless speaker system, making it easy to create a visually cohesive setup. A die-cast aluminium platter, vibration-damping feet, and electronic speed control round out the hardware.

Frank Balzuweit, European product manager for Technics, says the SL-40CBT is aimed at “music enthusiasts looking to begin their vinyl record journey that also wish for a premium quality product that fulfils high quality audio demands.”

The new model will be priced at A$1,299.

In addition to the turntable, Technics also revealed a new midnight blue finish for its premium EAH-AZ100 wireless earbuds, expanding the range beyond black, silver and gold.

