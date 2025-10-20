IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine

News by David Richards Share
X

Acer CEO Jason Chen made a memorable entrance at IFA 2025, riding onto the stage on one of the company’s new scooters before highlighting Acer’s growing environmental credentials. He then unveiled a fresh lineup of notebooks and gaming systems, each boasting improved power efficiency alongside heavyweight hardware.

At the centre of his announcements was the Predator Orion 7000 desktop, a flagship gaming PC starting at AUD $8,199. Chen claimed the system could “handle any gaming scenario,” positioning it as the ultimate rig for both players and creators.Acer Orion 7000 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine

The Orion 7000 is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processors and the new NVIDIA Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 GPUs, paired with Acer’s redesigned Predator CycloneX 360 cooling system. The system also integrates Copilot AI, enhancing productivity, content creation, and in-game experiences.ACER IFA 2025 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine

For performance, the Orion 7000 offers lightning-fast multitasking and gaming with support for up to an RTX 5090 GPU. Players can expect cutting-edge ray-traced visuals, AI-enhanced features such as DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and access to NVIDIA NIM Microservices—tools for developers and enthusiasts to create AI agents and workflows on NIM-ready systems.

Cooling is handled by the CycloneX 360 system alongside a CPU liquid cooler, which improves airflow efficiency by 15% and reduces motherboard temperatures by 9°C. This ensures consistent stability during demanding sessions without thermal throttling.

Inside, the Orion 7000 supports up to 128 GB of DDR5 7200 MT/s XMP RGB memory, alongside up to 6 TB of SSD storage and 4 TB of HDD capacity. Connectivity options include Killer Ethernet E3100G, Wi-Fi 7, and Thunderbolt 4, making it as versatile as it is powerful.

Acer has also leaned into sustainable design, with the Orion 7000’s 45L tempered glass chassis constructed from 65% post-consumer recycled plastic. Customisable ARGB lighting and Acer’s Intelligence Space AI hub round out the package, delivering both style and smart features.

The Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-667) will be available in Australia in late Q1 2026 exclusively through Harvey Norman,

BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
OP 2 728x90 1 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
250527 SAV Channel news June25 Leaderboard 728x90 1 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
Marshall 728x90 1 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
Skullcandy 728x90 1 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
728x90 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
728x90 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
728x90 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
728 x 90 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
4Square Media Banner Ads Update at 5 July JSAU05JUL1 Buddy 728x90 1 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
HALLOWEEN SALE DIGI 728x90 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
Hisense KV BannerAd 728 90 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
BEL2535 Audio 4SQ Banners 728x90 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
4Square Media Banner Ads Update at 5 July JSAU05JUL1 MR 728x90 1 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
Px8 S2 728x90 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
HAR1188 TechMedia FL7A 728x90 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
Westan 728x90px IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
728 x 90 px IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
PAN1792 MW AP 728X50 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
728x90 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
GOTHAM 728px x 90px IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine
Previous Post

IFA 2025: New Samsung RGB TV Is A Whopper

IFA 2025: Motorola Set to Launch Three New Smartphones 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Twitter Dumps Fake Accounts

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Gets Android 14 Update

Virtual Reality Explained: Playstation VR