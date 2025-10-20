IFA 2025: You May Need A Loan For The Latest ACER AI Gaming Machine

Acer CEO Jason Chen made a memorable entrance at IFA 2025, riding onto the stage on one of the company’s new scooters before highlighting Acer’s growing environmental credentials. He then unveiled a fresh lineup of notebooks and gaming systems, each boasting improved power efficiency alongside heavyweight hardware.

At the centre of his announcements was the Predator Orion 7000 desktop, a flagship gaming PC starting at AUD $8,199. Chen claimed the system could “handle any gaming scenario,” positioning it as the ultimate rig for both players and creators.

The Orion 7000 is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra processors and the new NVIDIA Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 GPUs, paired with Acer’s redesigned Predator CycloneX 360 cooling system. The system also integrates Copilot AI, enhancing productivity, content creation, and in-game experiences.

For performance, the Orion 7000 offers lightning-fast multitasking and gaming with support for up to an RTX 5090 GPU. Players can expect cutting-edge ray-traced visuals, AI-enhanced features such as DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and access to NVIDIA NIM Microservices—tools for developers and enthusiasts to create AI agents and workflows on NIM-ready systems.

Cooling is handled by the CycloneX 360 system alongside a CPU liquid cooler, which improves airflow efficiency by 15% and reduces motherboard temperatures by 9°C. This ensures consistent stability during demanding sessions without thermal throttling.

Inside, the Orion 7000 supports up to 128 GB of DDR5 7200 MT/s XMP RGB memory, alongside up to 6 TB of SSD storage and 4 TB of HDD capacity. Connectivity options include Killer Ethernet E3100G, Wi-Fi 7, and Thunderbolt 4, making it as versatile as it is powerful.

Acer has also leaned into sustainable design, with the Orion 7000’s 45L tempered glass chassis constructed from 65% post-consumer recycled plastic. Customisable ARGB lighting and Acer’s Intelligence Space AI hub round out the package, delivering both style and smart features.

The Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-667) will be available in Australia in late Q1 2026 exclusively through Harvey Norman,