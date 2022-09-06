IFA: Acer’s New Predator Gaming PC – So Hefty It Comes With Wheels

News by Nathan Jolly
Acer has unveiled the Predator Orion 9000, the company’s most powerful gaming PC yet, and to date, also the only one to sport wheels.

“I don’t know if you noticed in the video, but we’ve actually put wheels on this one!” said Acer executive Steven Funcke when showcasing the machine.

“So even though this is a very big chassis, it’s even going to be a little bit portable for you.”

predator 9000 wheels IFA: Acers New Predator Gaming PC So Hefty It Comes With Wheels

The 9000 can be souped up with an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition 18-core processor, up to two NVIDIA GTX 1080i graphics cards, and up to 128GB of quad-channel DDR4 memory.

Not surprisingly for a machine this extreme, there’s liquid cooling, plus space for up to five cooling fans.

According to Acer, the Predator Orion 9000 will be out during the upcoming holiday season, and will be priced “around $2000 to $3000” (A$2,940 to A$4,400). Local details are yet to come.

