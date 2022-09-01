IFA: B&O’s New Soundbar Has A $10,000 Price Tag

Danish audio giant Bang & Olufsen (B&O) has announced the Beosound Theatre, a modular soundbar and motorized TV stand combo that sports a price tag of over A$10,000.

A massive price tag isn’t exactly unusual for the company, who also sell the OLED Beovision Harmony TV for as much as A$103,014.

Also in common fashion for B&O, the Beosound Theatre is unlike anything from it’s competitors, with a form that’s been designed to be upgraded, rather than replaced.

“We know that our customers want to invest in products that last, which is why Beosound Theatre has been modularly designed to outlast many TVs in its lifetime,” said Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, head of product circularity at B&O.

“We have made a solution that enables you to update your product rather than replace it, and a product that can evolve with you over time”

The stand and casing of the Beosound Theatre is able to house a variety of different televisions and soundbars, allowing you to futureproof your home theatre system.

Sporting the company’s unique and innovative approach to design, the wooden cover model pictured below boasts an aesthetic that is uniquely both modern and vintage in appearance and would look right at home in either a clean modern home, or a 50s style living room.

According to the company, it was designed with “the grace of sailboats” in mind.

However, the technology fitted to the Beosound Theatre is anything but vintage. The system is an all-in-one sound system, featuring 12 speaker drivers, with two custom-made, long-stroke 6.5-inch woofers.

If you’re after something that bit more immersive, B&O’s new soundbar has seven inputs built in, adding support for up to 16 external speakers. According to the audio brand, even it’s older Beolab floor standing speakers are compatible.

The new bass management system allows all the connected speakers to work uniformly, rather than having the bass sent to the most powerful speaker.

The motorized stand that comes with the Beosound Theatre allows users to rotate the TV for the best viewing angle possible. For those who like to keep floor space free, it also comes with an included wall mount.

The Beosound Theatre, which was announced by the company at IFA 2022, will be available from October 1st, with the fabric cover model costing $6,890 USD (~ A$10,086) and the wooden cover model costing $7,990 USD (~A$11,702).

%name IFA: B&Os New Soundbar Has A $10,000 Price Tag
