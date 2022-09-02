IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face

Lenovo has debuted its new Lenovo Glasses T1, a wearable private display that gives immersive 1080p visuals, designed for on-the-go work, watching videos, or gaming.

The micro OLED displays give 1920 X 1080 resolution in each eye, with an impressive 60Hz frame rate and a contrast ratio of 10,000:1.

The glasses offer high-fidelity audio through built in speakers, although those after an immersive experience will no doubt use headphones or earbuds. The glasses are compatible with Windows, Android, and iOS, plus can pair to most modern tablets and laptops with USB-C.

The glasses can also connect with Lightning Connector-equipped iOS devices via an optional adapter.

Those worried about the prospect of having two television screens millimetres from your eyes can rest assured with the TUV Low Blue Light and TUV Flicker Reduced certifications. They also come with swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms, and can even be fitted with custom prescription lenses, via an attachable frame provided with the glasses.

While Lenovo touts the benefits of these as both an entertainment device, and a private way to do sensitive work (“to prevent shoulder surfing”, according to the company), it’s clear this will be used mostly by gamers and to stream video.

The global market for mobile gaming is projected to reach A$225 billion by 2027, growing an annual growth rate of 11.5 per cent, which video streaming will be a A$1.4 trillion market by 2030.

With AR and VR still in nascent stages, it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to this intermediate product.

“Every day, people all over the world are increasingly shifting to mobile devices for entertainment and productivity,” said Eric Yu, Senior Vice President of Commercial Product Center and SMB Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

“Screen real-estate can be a big bottleneck in the user experience. With a solution like the Lenovo Glasses T1, users have a portable and private big screen experience and can get more value from their phones and laptops.”

The Lenovo Glasses T1 will launch first in the Chinese market in late 2022, before launching into other markets, including Australia, in 2023. No pricing has been announced.