IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Lenovo has debuted its new Lenovo Glasses T1, a wearable private display that gives immersive 1080p visuals, designed for on-the-go work, watching videos, or gaming.

The micro OLED displays give 1920 X 1080 resolution in each eye, with an impressive 60Hz frame rate and a contrast ratio of 10,000:1.

The glasses offer high-fidelity audio through built in speakers, although those after an immersive experience will no doubt use headphones or earbuds. The glasses are compatible with Windows, Android, and iOS, plus can pair to most modern tablets and laptops with USB-C.

The glasses can also connect with Lightning Connector-equipped iOS devices via an optional adapter.

lenovo glasses1 IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face

Those worried about the prospect of having two television screens millimetres from your eyes can rest assured with the TUV Low Blue Light and TUV Flicker Reduced certifications. They also come with swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms, and can even be fitted with custom prescription lenses, via an attachable frame provided with the glasses.

While Lenovo touts the benefits of these as both an entertainment device, and a private way to do sensitive work (“to prevent shoulder surfing”, according to the company), it’s clear this will be used mostly by gamers and to stream video.

The global market for mobile gaming is projected to reach A$225 billion by 2027, growing an annual growth rate of 11.5 per cent, which video streaming will be a A$1.4 trillion market by 2030.

US$153 billion by 2027, growing at an annual growth rate of 11.5% , while the market for video streaming is forecasted to reach US$972 billion by 2030, growing 18.1% on average annually.

09 Lenovo Glass T1 Closeup Volume Button IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face

With AR and VR still in nascent stages, it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to this intermediate product.

“Every day, people all over the world are increasingly shifting to mobile devices for entertainment and productivity,” said Eric Yu, Senior Vice President of Commercial Product Center and SMB Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

“Screen real-estate can be a big bottleneck in the user experience. With a solution like the Lenovo Glasses T1, users have a portable and private big screen experience and can get more value from their phones and laptops.”

The Lenovo Glasses T1 will launch first in the Chinese market in late 2022, before launching into other markets, including Australia, in 2023. No pricing has been announced.

728x90 IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face
Channel News Ad Laser 35th 720x90 IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face
Media 728 x 90 IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face
728x90TEAL IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face
728x90 IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face
4Square clarity ad 1 IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled IFA: Lenovo’s Micro OLED Glasses Put 1080p Cinema In Your Face
Previous Post

IFA: LG-Themed Playset, Figurines Coming Next Year

IFA: LG Announce Colour Changing MoodUp Fridge

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

LG Bring Budget K8 To Oz
Samsung Bring The Party With Sound Tower Speakers
Say Goodbye To Office Default Font Calibri, As Microsoft Retire The Veteran Sans Serif