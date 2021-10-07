IKEA And Sonos Framed For Sound

by Luke Anisimoff
X

Let your art speak for itself with the latest collaboration between IKEA and Sonos. The new release in their joint SYMFONISK brand is a WiFi speaker hidden in a picture frame.

This comes after they teamed up for a speaker in the base of a lamp, and it packs the sort of impressive aural punch you expect from Sonos, with the sound described as having “surprising depth”.

Unfortunately, while it stashes away the source of that sound, you’ll still have a power cord hanging down your wall, though at least it’s white so it will blend in with most walls.

Ikea4 360x420 IKEA And Sonos Framed For Sound

It’s also a bit heftier than a regular picture frame, but that’s to be expected when it’s packed with sonic tech.

There’s also the issue of it only housing a limited selection of art available from the Swedish firm, so it doesn’t seem you can place your own unique choice in there.

But with Sonos involved, it supports all the usual music services, as well as AirPlay 2 so Apple users can send their tunes to it with no hassle.

While it hasn’t landed in Australia yet, it’s only a matter of time before your guests are saying how great your art sounds.

