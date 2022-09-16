IKEA Getting Into Record Player Business

IKEA is making its first foray into the record player business since the 1970s, with the sleek Obegränsad Turntable.

The turntable was premiered at Milan Design Week, and looking at its streamlined design, it’s no wonder the Swedish furniture giant opted to reveal it at such an event.

ikea record player IKEA Getting Into Record Player Business

The IKEA Obegränsad is part of a larger collection, yet to be revealed, that will feature a music production desk, listening chair, and a new version of the Kallax, for modular record storage. It is a collaboration with DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

It features an Audio-Technica cartridge, both analogue and USB outputs, and a built-in phono pre-amp.

ikea record player 3 IKEA Getting Into Record Player Business

The turntable will be released internationally next month; we’ve contacted the IKEA Australia to find out pricing and local release date, and will update this article when that information is confirmed.

