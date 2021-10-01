Ikea Moves Into Gaming Furniture

Latest News by Nathan Jolly
X

One of the company showcasing their wares at this year’s Tokyo Game Show is Swedish modular furniture leaders Ikea.

While the company have released chairs and desks designed for gaming and computing in the past, this is the first time they have taken such a leap into the speciality realm.

Screen Shot 2021 10 01 at 9.22.52 am 1024x676 Ikea Moves Into Gaming Furniture

The majority of the Tokyo Game Show 2021 takes place online, but there is still an in-person component, although Gizmodo Japan estimates the physical showcase is 1/12th the size of previous years.

Screen Shot 2021 10 01 at 9.22.24 am Ikea Moves Into Gaming Furniture

Ikea’s new gaming range is a collaboration between the Swedish furniture company and ASUS, which explains its involvement in such an industry-heavy event.

Screen Shot 2021 10 01 at 9.22.44 am Ikea Moves Into Gaming Furniture

Not quite sure where the stuffed shark fits in, however.

