Images Leak Of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears to be imminent, as a listing for the phone has popped up on the Google Play Console, along with a number of the key specifications.

The listing shows that the Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU, and a frequency of 840MHz.

The processor is paired with 6GB of RAM.

Screen Shot 2021 08 26 at 11.01.49 am Images Leak Of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Specs not listed, but featured in earlier leaks, include a display resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels, a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole design with a 32MP selfie camera, and a OneUI customisation of the Android 11 OS.

As for the release date, we can surely expect the phone before the end of the year, although — much like the recently announced Google Pixel 5a — the phone may not be coming to Australia due to shipping and parts issues.

Check out the specs sheet, below.

Screen Shot 2021 08 26 at 11.02.48 am Images Leak Of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

