Images Leak Of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The release of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears to be imminent, as a listing for the phone has popped up on the Google Play Console, along with a number of the key specifications.

The listing shows that the Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU, and a frequency of 840MHz.

The processor is paired with 6GB of RAM.

Specs not listed, but featured in earlier leaks, include a display resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels, a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole design with a 32MP selfie camera, and a OneUI customisation of the Android 11 OS.

As for the release date, we can surely expect the phone before the end of the year, although — much like the recently announced Google Pixel 5a — the phone may not be coming to Australia due to shipping and parts issues.

Check out the specs sheet, below.