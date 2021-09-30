Incase Protect Your Tech In Slick Style

Promising eco-friendly materials and responsible design, the new Incase A.R.C. collection of bags comprises the Commuter, Daypack, Travel Pack and Tech Tote.

They don’t just look stylish compared to a many modern bags that try to meld form with function, they’re protective in all the places that count, and promise to keep you organised while providing easy access.

Totally suitable for creatives who get out and about, they’re rugged enough to take bashes and smashes, whether you’re hotfooting across town or stowing it overhead or under-seat on short or long-haul flights.

Plus, they offer RFiD protection by isolating anything inside the dedicated tech compartment and blocking radio, GPS and cellular frequencies from connecting to it. This means digital protection for your data on credit and bank cards, passports and IDs.

That tech compartment also has a waterproof zipper to keep your important but vulnerable gear even safer.

A YKK RC Zipper on the main opening makes for smooth and reliable access or closure. RC zips are designed for applications where resistance to abrasion is necessary.

Recycled polyester with a highly durable PU coating makes up the main fabric to resist water and stains. PU is polyurethane applied to a fabric surface. It’s lightweight and flexible.

Plus, nylon lining inside wages war against bacteria that will bring on discolouration, staining, deterioration, and unfortunate lingering odours. Same goes for the Ortholite foam on the shoulder straps and back panel of the backpacks.

The OrthoLite Impressions foam under the airmesh doesn’t just enhance breathability to 95-100 per cent, it has 10-20 second slow recovery memory to form to your body and is packing 55 per cent eco content. Antimicrobial polymer is linked into the foam, plus it offers moisture management. This is the stuff more than 350 major footwear brands like Reebok and Vans use in their soles.

The buckles and snaps throughout are all UTX hardware, which is renowned for its reliability and strength, and the Travel Pack features three elastic straps to secure cables and a small charger, plus a dedicated laptop and tablet compartment.

All up, Incase have stuck to their brief of design, sustainability, protection and organisation.

The Travel Backpack rolls out at $299.95. It includes a dedicated footwear compartment and plenty of other internal compartments.

The Commuter Backpack is $249.95 and offers focus for your business essentials. It fits a MacBook Pro 16″ and the clamshell opening gives way to a hidden valuables pocket plus multiple document and accessory compartments.

The Daypack is $169 and will take you from school or work then out for the weekend. It’s also good for a MacBook Pro 16″ and has padded protection in the main compartment.

At $129.95, the Tech Tote has you sorted for business and lifestyle. With adjustable nylon webbing strapping, it measures 360mm x 286mm x 100mm and has performance padding protection in the laptop compartment.

All up, Incase have stuck to their brief of design, sustainability, protection and organisation, and they’re running a contest to win a MacBook Pro 16″ through this link. https://app.viralsweep.com/contest/full/8f1dad-96802?framed=1