Instagram Suffers A Global Outage

Thousands of Instagram users suffered an inability to access the app this morning due to a massive global outage.

The app wouldn’t load for many across the world since early this morning.

Over 100,000 international users have experienced issues and at least 10,000 Australians have been affected so far.

Quite a lot of individuals have reported the issue, but Instagram has yet to confirm what caused the outage.

Down Detector revealed a huge spike in outage reports starting at around 8am AEST.

Majority of issues were subjected through the app, however, some found issues with the website as well.

Users were unable to access messages, profiles and comments, and took to Twitter to report the issues.

Those who were impacted received the message, “Sorry, something went wrong” or just “sorry, couldn’t refresh feed” when they attempted to open their Instagram feed.

Some users have said:

“‘My job requires me to access social media so Instagram being down right now is stuffing with my money.”

“Completely refuses to load any content or settings except for a couple of icons. Stated reason “unexpected errors try again later” … I always think errors are unexpected but this time it’s interfering with my business … need help!”

Instagram is owned by Meta, but it seemed to be the only app experiencing issues.

Meta have revealed it is working hard to resolve the issue.

Almost 6,000 reports came through via Down Detector since 8:30AM

Within half an hour, the number reached over 11,000.

The problem seemed to be resolved just before 10AM, after 90 minutes of users experiencing trouble refreshing feeds.

Meta released a statement apologising for the inconvenience.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

It is still not clear what caused the outage.

