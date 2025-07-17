Intel Develops Nova Lake-AX Mobile Chip to Challenge AMD’s RTX 4070-Level APU

Intel is reportedly developing a new mobile processor called Nova Lake-AX designed to compete directly with AMD’s powerful Strix Halo APU, according to hardware leakers cited by Tom’s Hardware.

The chip represents Intel’s response to AMD’s integrated graphics solution that reportedly matches discrete RTX 4070 laptop GPU performance in modern games.

Popular Intel leaker Jaykihn posted “Preliminary Nova Lake-AX” on social media platform X, with hardware leak source HXL commenting “intel Halo,” suggesting the processor is specifically designed to challenge AMD’s high-performance integrated graphics approach.

This marks the first time Intel has used the “AX” suffix in its processor lineup, indicating a significant departure from current naming conventions.

Intel’s current flagship mobile gaming processor, the Core Ultra 9 285HX, features only four GPU cores compared to the substantial integrated graphics power expected from Nova Lake-AX.

The existing Arrow Lake-HX chips include six to eight performance cores and eight to 16 efficiency cores, with thermal design power ranging from 55 watts to 160 watts, depending on the laptop manufacturer’s implementation.

AMD’s competing Strix Halo architecture, particularly the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395, features 40 GPU compute units, enabling direct competition with discrete mobile graphics cards.

The Strix Halo APU family ranges from six to 16 cores, delivering 12 to 32 threads, with configurations supporting up to 128GB of soldered RAM and TDP ranging from 45 watts to 120 watts for high-performance mobile workstations.

The key disadvantage of AMD’s Strix Halo approach is the use of soldered RAM, preventing future memory upgrades, while Intel’s Arrow Lake-HS processors typically allow system RAM expansion.

If Intel’s Nova Lake-AX reaches market, industry observers expect specifications and performance to at least match AMD’s offerings while potentially maintaining upgradeability advantages.

Limited information is currently available about the Nova Lake-AX processor beyond its existence and competitive positioning against AMD’s integrated graphics solutions.

The broader Nova Lake architecture is scheduled for launch in 2026, with laptop variants including the mysterious Nova Lake-AX expected to arrive in early 2027 following Intel’s typical release timeline.

The development comes as Intel faces pressure following the disappointing market reception of its Arrow Lake CPU family, making the success of Nova Lake-AX crucial for the company’s mobile processor competitiveness.

The chip represents Intel’s attempt to deliver laptop processors that can rival entry-level and potentially mid-range discrete laptop graphics cards through integrated solutions.

The integrated graphics arms race between Intel and AMD reflects growing demand for thin gaming laptops that can deliver high performance without dedicated graphics cards.

Success in this segment could significantly impact laptop design trends and manufacturing costs while providing consumers with more portable gaming solutions.

Intel’s Nova Lake-AX development suggests the company recognises the strategic importance of powerful integrated graphics for future mobile computing, particularly as gaming performance becomes increasingly important for laptop buyers across various market segments, from students to professionals requiring graphics-intensive applications.