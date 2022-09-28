Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Intel has announced it will sell a range of graphics chips aimed at budget-conscious gamers, with its first card out next month.

This is a substantial move, with Intel squaring up against competitors Nvidia and AMD, who both dominate the graphics card sector.

With the cards starting at US$329 (A$512), Intel is aiming for the general gamer, and won’t be competing at the top end.

%name Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards

“They’ve just gotten super expensive, and we don’t think they need to be,” Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said about the skyrocketing graphics card market.

“We’re about to fix that.”

Intel’s first cards will hit the market on October 12.

Leaderboard 728x90 Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards
channelnews728by90 Rega2 Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards
ARL0546 Arlo Go 2 BackUp Banner 728x90px 72dpi V1 Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards
Media 728 x 90 Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards
%name Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards
Whatmough 728x90 Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards
Previous Post

TCL Unveils 98-Inch Mini LED TV

Samsung Previews Sliding Hybrid Device

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Brutal Power, Yellow S Pen & Metalic Copper Model, New Samsung Note 9 Revealed
EXCLUSIVE: New Hand Built OLED Loewe TVs With Pop Out Soundbar & 2TB Drive Revealed
LG + GE Appliances Get Google Home Integration