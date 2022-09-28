Intel Gets Into Gaming Graphics Cards

Intel has announced it will sell a range of graphics chips aimed at budget-conscious gamers, with its first card out next month.

This is a substantial move, with Intel squaring up against competitors Nvidia and AMD, who both dominate the graphics card sector.

With the cards starting at US$329 (A$512), Intel is aiming for the general gamer, and won’t be competing at the top end.

“They’ve just gotten super expensive, and we don’t think they need to be,” Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said about the skyrocketing graphics card market.

“We’re about to fix that.”

Intel’s first cards will hit the market on October 12.