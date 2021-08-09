Intellivision’s Amico Console Delayed For Third Time

News, Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

The much-delayed Intellivision Amico console has been delayed yet again, with the company sending out an email to those who pre-ordered, warning they will have to wait a little longer… again.

“Despite our best efforts, and now facing new unprecedented international component supply and logistics challenges beyond our control, we want to apologise as we are forced to push our desired launch date yet again,” the company wrote.

Screen Shot 2021 08 09 at 1.21.58 pm 1024x542 Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time

“In spite of these supply hurdles hampering our ability to fill all orders, we are focused and determined to deliver pre-ordered units by the end of the year. This will also allow us more time to optimise our operating system for future game development.”

The system was initially meant to launch last October, but was hampered with issues from COVID, on top of chip shortages. The date was pushed to April, 2021, and then to October, 2021.

This marks the third delay, which Intellivision will apologise for with a “very special thank you gift via email next week” to those who have pre-ordered.

728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time
SmartHouse DAP X1860 728x90 V2 Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time
Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time
The Over ear Headphones 728x90 Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time
Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time
%name Intellivisions Amico Console Delayed For Third Time
Previous Post

Xbox Introduces New Night Mode

REVIEW: Do TCL's New NXTWEAR G TV Glasses Deliver?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Samsung Launches Ultra-Wide HDR Monitor With QLED Technology
in 'Display and TV'
Pioneer's Perfect Plasma
in 'Archive'
ALDI Ramp Up Hardware Attack
in 'Appliances'