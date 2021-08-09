Intellivision’s Amico Console Delayed For Third Time

The much-delayed Intellivision Amico console has been delayed yet again, with the company sending out an email to those who pre-ordered, warning they will have to wait a little longer… again.

“Despite our best efforts, and now facing new unprecedented international component supply and logistics challenges beyond our control, we want to apologise as we are forced to push our desired launch date yet again,” the company wrote.

“In spite of these supply hurdles hampering our ability to fill all orders, we are focused and determined to deliver pre-ordered units by the end of the year. This will also allow us more time to optimise our operating system for future game development.”

The system was initially meant to launch last October, but was hampered with issues from COVID, on top of chip shortages. The date was pushed to April, 2021, and then to October, 2021.

This marks the third delay, which Intellivision will apologise for with a “very special thank you gift via email next week” to those who have pre-ordered.