Intel’s Arc Range Steps Into The Ring With NVIDIA And AMD

Intel have sought to compete with Nvidia and AMD with the release of their Arc Alchemist range of Graphics cards.

The range is made up of small and discrete graphics chips designed specifically for use in high end gaming laptops, boasting high performance and tiny stature.

Previously, the idea of using Intel graphics for gaming was next to impossible, as they only produced integrated graphics built into their CPUs. Now however, Intel are claiming that the performance of the new cards is fantastic.

An official statement from Lisa Pearce, the Intel Vice President and General Manager for the Visual Compute Group, stated that the new discrete laptop GPU will feature a “2X improvement in graphics performance vs. integrated graphics” in reference to their latest H-series laptop processor chips.

Intel has also released a launch date for the new cards, which alongside an Intel Arc Graphics even, will occur on March 30th. While there are no details on what the event may disclose other than the laptop GPU release, it is speculated that it could also mean the release of desktop GPUs as soon as May this year.

Leaked benchmarks of the desktop Arch Alchemist flagship GPU would be comparable to a NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti. While mobile GPU’s are always weaker than their desktop versions, these new laptop GPUs are likely to pack quite a lot of power, particularly for their small size.

Intel’s entry into the GPU market is sure to shake up the graphics game, particularly at a time where demand for cards is at an all time high and supplies are dwindling due to scalpers, the pandemic, silicon chip shortages and other factors.