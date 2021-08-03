Intel’s Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed

According to information gleamed from Intel’s Israeli lab, the company is working on Thunderbolt 5, which will support twice the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4: up to 80 Gbps.

Intel executive Gregory Bryant tweeted out a number of photos of his company’s Israel team working on the Thunderbolt standard, which revealed key details about the product.

Thunderbolt 5 will double the bandwidth while using the USB-C port, making it compatible with existing machines. It will do so by using Pulse Amplitude Modulation, which uses binary to transmit two bits of data in each cycle, therefore increasing the bandwidth by transferring more data each time.

Day 1 with the @intel Israel team in the books. Great views…incredible opp to see @GetThunderbolt innovation …a validation lab tour and time with the team…can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings! pic.twitter.com/GKOddA6TNi — Gregory M Bryant (@gregorymbryant) August 1, 2021

Considering that Thunderbolt 4 only started shipping last year, and 3 is still the standard for most, it will be a while before we see this come to market. Still, it’s exciting to know it’s coming.