Intel’s Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

According to information gleamed from Intel’s Israeli lab, the company is working on Thunderbolt 5, which will support twice the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 4: up to 80 Gbps.

Intel executive Gregory Bryant tweeted out a number of photos of his company’s Israel team working on the Thunderbolt standard, which revealed key details about the product.

Thunderbolt 5 will double the bandwidth while using the USB-C port, making it compatible with existing machines. It will do so by using Pulse Amplitude Modulation, which uses binary to transmit two bits of data in each cycle, therefore increasing the bandwidth by transferring more data each time.

Considering that Thunderbolt 4 only started shipping last year, and 3 is still the standard for most, it will be a while before we see this come to market. Still, it’s exciting to know it’s coming.

Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Intels Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed
Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 Intels Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed
Banner Shyla 728x90 Intels Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Intels Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Intels Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed
728x90 5 Intels Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed
4SQM banner 728x90px SOUL Intels Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed
728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Intels Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Intels Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Intels Thunderbolt 5 Details Revealed
Previous Post

Google's New Pixel 6 Comes With In-House Processor

No More Paying For Telstra Payphones

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Uniden Launches Two AI-Powered Dashcams
in 'News'
EA Axes Third Star Wars Game In Three Years
in 'Gaming Hardware'
LG V30 Announcement Set for August 31
in 'Smartphones'