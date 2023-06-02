Interdyn Jumps Into New Amp Market With Encel ‘Brains’

Encel, distributed by Interdyn, has announced the arrival of its new integrated amplifier ‘Brains,’ which has been equipped with new inputs, and housed in a minimalistic chassis.

Among the new features is a moving magnet phono stage that is able to connect a turntable, optical and coaxial options for digital sources such as TVs and CD players, an aptX HD Bluetooth receiver for streaming from mobile phones, auxiliary inputs to connect analogue components such as a cassette player, and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone output.

It is currently available in Australia and New Zealand today, and costs $799 AUD or $899 NZ. It also is covered under a three year manufacturer’s warranty.

It is able to confidently handle wide ranges of music components, has a clear, powerful, uncoloured signal revealing the character of any connected speaker, and has multiple input options.

Equipped with simple bass and treble controls to shape the sound to fit the user, and input selection and volume can be adjusted via the remote control, coming free of charge at launch.

It was engineered from steel, has a solid aluminum front panel with a fine sand-blast, and under the hood can be found a high-current, low-noise transformer engineered to eliminate unwanted physical vibrations and electrical interference.

Volume can be controlled through the analogue domain, with eliminates the need for digital artefacts.

‘Brains’ comes in black or white finishes, with inverted shading on the control dials and input selectors.

Sam Encel has said: “The amplifier is central to any hifi system, but many customers don’t know why they need one. I wanted Encel’s offering to be so nice that you’d learn about it and even start dreaming of it ahead of speakers or a turntable. Brains’ sound and features are really special for the price, but it’s also something that seeks to be beautiful, timeless, and a vital part of your home.”

It is currently available in Australia and New Zealand today, and costs $799 AUD or $899 NZ. It also is covered under a three year manufacturer’s warranty.