Introducing Yamaha’s New Budget Earbuds

Yamaha’s new TW-EC3 earbuds – the third generation of their TW-E3 true wireless buds – pack a lot of sound and features in for just $129. For that small price you’ll be rolling with excellent call quality, all-day comfort, and 24-hour battery life with the charging case. Just that is a lot for a little, but there’s a bunch more on offer.

The TW-EC3 also rock ambient sound mode, gaming mode and multi-point, as well as True Sound, with the promise of bringing the listener “closer to the artist” through tonal balance, dynamics and sound image.

There’s also Listening Care, which delivers intelligent equalisation at any volume, so you pick up every nuance of every track.

On top of that, you have improved low-latency which is great for gaming or video content, and there’s app control for EQ adjustment.

To ensure a clear path from the driver to your ear, the sound nozzle and driver are on the same axis, with no obstacles that could cause reflections or distortion.

There are also mesh air ports in the middle of the nozzle to regulate air movement in front of the driver, while an additional port behind the driver regulates airflow in the acoustic space within the housing.

The TW-E3C has excellent usability, with four high-performance MEMS mics for voice calls, two each on either side.

On top of this, Qualcomm cVc (Clear Voice Capture) separates voice from noise and prevents noise being transmitted down the line. It also reduces ambient voices and noise, resulting in superior speech performance for clear communication on phone and video conferences.

Multipoint function allows two Bluetooth devices to be connected to one TW-E3C set at the same time. This is great for work-from-home situations, where switching between phone and video is common.

To round things up, they have an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance, and are available in grey, black, red, beige, green and blue – and yes, all that comes at $129.